Statement of Preliminary Issues on Cargotec/Konecranes

Press Release – Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission has published a statement of preliminary issues relating to Cargotec Corporations application seeking clearance to acquire Konecranes Plc as part of a global merger. The statement outlines the key competition issues that …

The Commerce Commission has published a statement of preliminary issues relating to Cargotec Corporation’s application seeking clearance to acquire Konecranes Plc as part of a global merger.

The statement outlines the key competition issues that the Commission considers important in deciding whether or not to grant clearance to the proposed transaction.

The Commission invites interested parties to provide comments on the likely competitive effects of the proposed transaction. Submissions can be sent by email to registrar@comcom.govt.nz with the reference ‘Cargotec/Konecranes’ in the subject line. Any submissions should be received by close of business on 15 October 2021.

The Commission is currently scheduled to make a decision on the application by 3 November 2021. However, this date may be extended as the investigation progresses.

The Statement of Preliminary Issues and a public version of the clearance application are available on the Commission’s case register.

Background

We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url