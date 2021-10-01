Restoration Of Key Dunedin Heritage Building Ramps Up

Press Release – Dunedin City Council

The final two stages of a $6.4 million refurbishment of the Dunedin Railway Station are now confirmed and will help breathe new life into one of Dunedin’s most significant heritage buildings.

New Zealand construction company Naylor Love has been awarded the contract to complete stages 2 and 3 of the project.

The total budget is $6.4 million, which includes the $1.2 million already awarded for the nearly-complete stage 1. Stages 2 and 3 are together worth $5.2 million.

DCC Group Manager Property Services David Bainbridge-Zafar says Naylor Love was the best fit to complete the project, having delivered excellent work on stage 1.

“Naylor Love’s staff are doing a fantastic job and we’re really pleased with how the improvements are coming together.

“Their staff have gained some new skills and experience while working on what is a Category 1 Historic Place, which will be invaluable as the next two stages of the work roll out. It’s a win-win for everyone involved.”

The 115-year-old railway station has been maintained over the years but is showing signs of age, and its exterior has needed significant work.

All three stages of the work involve extensive repairs to the roof and repairs to windows and exterior walls, including ornate fixtures. The building’s white Oamaru Stone masonry is also being conserved and deteriorated sections repaired.

Naylor Love says it has taken great pride and pleasure in being involved in this restoration project. Construction Manager Paul Stevenson says the railway station is a very complex project, with traditional craftsmanship from their team, working alongside specialised subcontractors.

Cast iron restoration and leadwork are some of the specialist aspects of this project. This included importing roof tiles from Europe, which match the original Marseille pattern.

The Dunedin Railway Station is one of the city’s most significant heritage buildings and provides a tangible link to the city’s past, as well as continuing to contribute to the character of the area today.

Enterprise Dunedin Manager John Christie says the building is also one of the city’s most iconic tourist attractions and reputed to be one of the most photographed buildings in New Zealand.

“Heritage architecture and the history surrounding it is a key pillar within our destination marketing approach and a unique selling point that really resonates with our visitors. The Dunedin Railway Station is a key part of that, and, thanks to this work, will continue to be in good shape for many years to come.”

Heritage consultant Dr Phillip Hartley, of Salmond Reed Architects, was commissioned by the DCC to prepare a detailed survey of the building’s condition and repair needs.

“It is a privilege to be involved with such a dedicated team of craftsmen working with traditional materials and skills, to achieve the best heritage outcome.”

The refurbishment is due to be completed in 2023.

