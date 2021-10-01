National Capital Releases The Ultimate Guide For First Home Buyers

Press Release – National Capital

Its hard to escape the news that house prices are rising and buying a first home in NZ is increasingly difficult. Rates of homeownership have been falling since the early 1990s across all age groups, especially for those in their 20s and 30s. These …

It’s hard to escape the news that house prices are rising and buying a first home in NZ is increasingly difficult. Rates of homeownership have been falling since the early 1990s across all age groups, especially for those in their 20s and 30s.

These rising house prices and deposits means that more Kiwis are relying on their KiwiSaver money to purchase their first home.

National Capital’s mission is to help a million Kiwis become financially secure by offering unbiased KiwiSaver advice, which includes helping them along their first home buying journey, an increasingly challenging one.

“We know that many Kiwis are using their KiwiSaver to help get on the property ladder. We wanted to create a comprehensive guide that provides Kiwis with all the information they need about the process, and steps to ensure they’re making the most of their KiwiSaver funds,” says Clive Fernandes, director of National Capital.

It’s important KiwiSaver members are in the right fund when looking to buy their first home, as many found during the stock market fall at the beginning of the pandemic. KiwiSaver funds should match member’s goals and risk tolerance, and provide certainty for those looking to purchase a home in the near future.

The new First Home Buyers Guide from National Capital provides Kiwis with what they need to know and the actions they can take to ensure they’re in the best position before purchasing their first home.

Their new guide also includes links to other external resources for budgeting, comparing interest rates and calculating mortgages, among others and joins National Capital’s many existing blogs and resources covering KiwiSaver in relation to homeownership.

With these comprehensive resources, Kiwis using KiwiSaver in the process of buying their first home can be well informed and best prepared for what is usually the biggest investment they will ever make.

“We hope that growing conversations around KiwiSaver and being in the right fund helps those looking to buy a house in the future have a little bit more, often significantly more, in their fund when they need it for a deposit”, says Clive.

There are over 200 KiwiSaver funds, including many awarding funds from Milford, Fisher and Generate, that National Capital covers in their research.

To check if you’re in the right KiwiSaver fund for your current circumstance, you can complete National Capital’s KiwiSaver HealthCheck. They’ve created this tool to collect basic information about Kiwis to make a personalised, unbiased recommendation about the best fund for them to be in.

For more information about the ‘First Home Buyers Guide’ and to complete the ‘KiwiSaver HealthCheck’, visit NationalCapital.co.nz

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url