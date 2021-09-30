Wellington Airport Launching First Special Edition Streetdog By FTN Motion

Press Release – FTN Motion

Wellington International Airport is home to a distinctive and unique moped-class electric motorcycle with its very own FTN Motion Streetdog taking centre stage in the arrivals and departures terminal. The special edition, 100 per cent electric Streetdog marks the first release from the capital-based startup and has been designed in collaboration with celebrated local artist, Gina Kiel.

FTN Motion’s mission is to make the world’s most beautiful moped-class electric motorcycles while reducing congestion, commute times and pressure on the planet, say co-founders Kendall Bristow and Luke Sinclair, who designed and created the Streetdog in Wellington, and saw demand sell out the first release in just days.

With a massive 100km range of real-life mixed city commuting, 50km top speed, room for a pillion and 30L of lockable storage, the Streetdog can be ridden with a standard car licence.

Wellington Airport is among the first ten adopters of the Streetdog, signaling its commitment to a greener future. Airport chief executive Steve Sanderson says they are big supporters of FTN Motion, a Lyall Bay startup, and is delighted to showcase them in the terminal for others to see and enjoy.

“The Streetdog offers a practical and sustainable way for people to get around Wellington and their design is the perfect fit for the capital’s creative style,” he says.

“We are very happy with our own customised Streetdog and proud to be supporting local, with many parts sourced here in Wellington, as close by as Lyall Bay. I’m sure Gina Kiel’s colourful design will be quite a conversation starter.”

Wellington Airport’s Streetdog carries distinctive work by Kiel, aligning with FTN Motion’s desire to keep the design and production of their electric vehicles as close to home as possible. Luke Sinclair says they’ve worked hard to source parts as close to their Lyall Bay hub as possible.

“We are incredibly proud to be doing this in Wellington, and working with local experts is important to us,” he says.

“Commissioning art from Gina Kiel fits into our ethos of keeping it close to home.”

Kiel’s artwork can be found on the streets of Wellington in murals and street art. Known for her flowing forms, bold, minimal compositions, and psychedelic palette, she says her design for this special edition is a reflection of her signature style.

“The yellow and black colours of Wellington Airport become a central gateway, flowing outward to connect with the many colourful expressions of the wider Wellington region.”

The Streetdog sits on a specially designed plinth in the heart of the main terminal and will introduce Wellingtonians to its sustainable, stylish, and modern way of commuting. Interested travellers are invited to sign up to the waitlist for the upcoming second production release of the Streetdog.

About FTN Motion

Luke Sinclair and Kendall Bristow completed the first prototype of their electric moped during the COVID-19 lockdown, proving that something good can come out of difficult times. Together with their Amsterdam-based co-founder Saskia Thornton, they formed FTN Motion, and are seeking to change the way New Zealand, and the world commutes by creating sleek, timeless electric vehicles rooted in the carefree Kiwi lifestyle.

Different by design, their moped-class e-bike has a unique, classic motorbike feel paired with purposefully minimalist technology and layout, for a stress-free, uncomplicated riding experience that will be loved by commuters and adventurers alike. Powered by an electric 3KW hub motor, it has a 100km range and a top speed of 50km per hour. The battery is easily removable and can charge from any wall socket and has more storage space (30L) than almost any other similar vehicle.

To find out more: www.ftnmotion.com

