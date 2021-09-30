TTR’s Supreme Court Judgment

Press Release – Trans Tasman Resources

Trans-Tasman Resources Limited’s (TTR) has received the Supreme Court (SC) judgment on its appeal of the Court of Appeal’s 2020 rulings on the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) grant of our marine and discharge environmental consents to recover iron sands in the South Taranaki Bight.

The SC’s Judgment delivered rulings on twelve (12) points of law raised by TTR in its appeal and the submitters in their cross-appeals.

The SC judgment dismissed TTR’s appeal and has referred the consents back to the EPA’s DMC to be reconsidered.

As stated by the judgment “[229] Given the complex and evolving nature of the issues involved, it would not be appropriate to deny TTR the opportunity to have the application(s) reconsidered.”

TTR is satisfied with the SC decision.

The legal issues are now very narrowly defined and there are no aspects of the judgment that are an impediment to TTR having the consents re-approved. The Court’s rulings provide a pathway to a successful resumption of proceedings with the EPA.

