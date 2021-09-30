Sustainably Stylish With PUMA’s Sustainable Product Range

Press Release – Puma

Sustainable Performance This edition of the LVL-UP training shoe unites high-tech performance with sustainable production. With materials made from recycled plastic bottles, PUMA x First Mile provides unbeatable cushioning for ultimate performance. …

This edition of the LVL-UP training shoe unites high-tech performance with sustainable production. With materials made from recycled plastic bottles, PUMA x First Mile provides unbeatable cushioning for ultimate performance. This style is part of the PUMA x First Mile recycling initiative that turns plastic waste into products and empowers socially disadvantaged people. If you wear these to the gym, make sure to bring a reusable water bottle too!

Puma X First Mile Lvl-Up Women’s Training Shoes, RRP, $170; Puma X First Mile LQDCELL Method Women’s Training Shoes, RRP, $130.

Sustainable Tech

These slick, tech inspired kicks will transport you to a world of new realities – one being a reality where your fave pair of sneakers are also certified vegan and cruelty-free!

Mirage Tech Sneakers, RRP, $170; Mirage Tech Core Sneakers, RRP, $170.

Sustainable Extra

The Cruise Rider range takes on-trend colours to the next level with a bold, confident look. Featuring an IMEVA midsole for a lightweight and comfortable feel, these shoes are also certified vegan. Dare to stand out – guilt free.

Puma X Felipe Pantone Cruise Rider Women’s Sneakers, RRP, $150.00; Cruise Rider Chrome Women’s Sneakers, RRP, $150.

Sustainable Icon

With its huge impact on footwear culture, PUMA’s most iconic sneaker, The Suede Classic XXI first hit the scene in 1968 and has been worn by icons of every generation since. Today, the leather comes from environmentally responsible leather manufacturing, and is audited and certified via the Leather Working Group protocol.

Suede Classic XXI Sneakers, RRP, $140.00.

Sustainable Tops

The Exhale women’s collection will come as a breath of fresh air to your gym gear. It’s extra breathable, made with dryCELL technology, and is made with recycled materials for improved sustainability. For the men, up your casual game with one PUMA’s comfort classics, also made with recycled fibres.

Exhale Mesh Curve Women’s Training Bra, RRP, $80; Downtown Graphic French Terry Men’s Hoodie, RRP, $130; Exhale Long Lean Women’s Training Tank Top, RRP, $80; Pivot Special Men’s Basketball Crew Neck Sweatshirt, RRP, $110.

Sustainable Bottoms

Sweatpants have become a sign that you have your wardrobe – and your style priorities – in order. Add a few more options to your roster with the PUMA Basketball or Downtown sweatpants, proudly supporting more sustainable cotton farming through the Better Cotton Initiative. Or, opt for the Exhale leggings – made from recycled materials, they will be super helpful in all the heavy lifting you’ll be doing for our planet.

Downtown French Terry Men’s Sweatpants, RRP, $120; Pivot Special Men’s Basketball Sweatpants, RRP, $100; Exhale Mesh Curve Women’s Training Leggings, RRP, $150.

