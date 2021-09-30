Kaikōura Highway Delays This Week And Next As Helicopters Remove Machinery From Rockfall-prone Slopes

Press Release – New Zealand Transport Agency

People passing through Kaikura, to the south from Peketa to Goose Bay, will face delays up to 30 minutes this week and to a lesser extent, next week also, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency. SH1 south of the town will face short-term closures from …

People passing through Kaikōura, to the south from Peketa to Goose Bay, will face delays up to 30 minutes this week and to a lesser extent, next week also, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

SH1 south of the town will face short-term closures from 7 am to 5 pm each weekday from today to 8 October.

“Crews will do their best to minimise delays and aim to keep them under 30 minutes. For the first week of the school holidays, these delays will taper off and should be much less frequent,” says Tresca Forrester, Journey Manager for Waka Kotahi.

Abseiling engineering teams who have been installing rockfall safety fencing along hillsides and the canopy rockfall road protection major installation are now wrapping up their projects and removing their machinery and materials from the sites.

Helicopter lifts are needed to access these sites, which involves closing both lanes during daytime hours, says Ms Forrester.

Waka Kotahi thanks all road users for taking care around crews and understanding that these daytime delays are to protect them as the choppers help wrap up this important safety work.

https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/areawarnings/354796

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url