Good News In Government Immigration Decision

Retail NZ says it’s good news that the Government has moved to create a residency pathway for workers on temporary visas.

“New Zealand has a shortage of workers across the economy, and many on temporary workers have jobs in the retail sector,” Greg Harford, Retail NZ’s Chief Executive, said today. “Many of those on temporary visas have been living in a state of limbo during COVID-19, creating uncertainty for both the employees and their employers. Many temporary workers have been in New Zealand for a number of years and play an important role in helping businesses function, and it is good news that the Government is moving to create a pathway for many of these workers to gain residency in New Zealand.

“Businesses don’t want to see temporary visa holders forced to leave the country, as it would create a significant hole in New Zealand’s pool of available talent. Many retailers will be pleased that there is now a pathway for some workers to be allowed to stay. The requirement for workers to have been here already for three years may still mean that there is a group without the ability to stay on, and it would be good to see some flexibility around this.”

