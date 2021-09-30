Filipino Migrants Group Welcomes Residency Pathway For Migrants

Press Release – Migrante Aotearoa

Migrante Aotearoa, an NZ-wide community organisation of Filipino migrants, is jubilant to hear the Government announcement of residency pathway for thousands of Filipino builders, dairy farm workers, teachers, health workers and other skilled migrants …Migrante Aotearoa, an NZ-wide community organisation of Filipino migrants, is jubilant to hear the Government announcement of residency pathway for thousands of Filipino builders, dairy farm workers, teachers, health workers and other skilled migrants in NZ.

Like many migrants, Filipinos are among the most hardworking everyday heroes especially during this pandemic. Surely the thousands of Filipinos in the farms, healthcare facilities and construction sites will be more motivated to give their best to contribute to NZ economy as future permanent residents in this country.

We thank the NZ Government for this early Christmas gift for thousands of Filipinos who will be eligible for the 2021 residency pathway.

