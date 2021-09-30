Billie Engages Seedooh To Enhance NZ OOH Offering

Press Release – Seedooh

New Zealand’s first Out of Home specialist agency Billie has announced that it has engaged Seedooh’s independent verification platform to deliver independent verification and real time data to drive better outcomes for its clients.

Established earlier this month, Billie offers a full suite of services to clients who want to reach five million New Zealand consumers through the power of Out of Home, without the need for dealing with individual Out of Home companies.

Founded by Rohan Prasad and Ben Poole, Billie offers campaign planning, strategy, creative solutions, reporting and analysis, programmatic and bespoke assistance across the Out of Home landscape.

“We are making New Zealand’s Out of Home more accessible, more effective and more measurable for our agency and advertiser partners from New Zealand, Australia and other international markets,” Mr Prasad said.

“To deliver the best possible outcomes for our advertisers we wanted to ensure our service is underpinned by the most rigorous reporting and analytics.

“Seedooh’s independent verification platform provides complete confidence that we have visibility of how our clients’ campaigns are being delivered. For all of our partners, particularly the international ones, independent proof of delivery is a critical hygiene factor.

“We’ll also be able to work with the automated and standardised, near real time data for meaningful campaign analysis”.

Seedooh, which has always-on system level integrations with the majority of Out of Home networks in Australia and New Zealand, provides third-party verification in line with global best-practice assurance standards (SOC2).

The business also deploys independent field audits as an additional control, where required, via its proprietary ‘Spotter’ app. Spotter is natively integrated with the Seedooh Platform and adheres to the same compliant standards of data security and assurance.

Seedooh Founder and CEO, Tom Richter, said he was pleased to be working with Billie, who are helping educate and inform advertisers of the power of Out of Home and growing the sector.

“It’s an exciting time for Out of Home in all markets, not least New Zealand, where Billie are making their extensive and specialist expertise available to the rest of the world,” he said.

“This partnership will equip Billie and their clients with secure, accurate and scalable technology to access their verified campaign delivery data without any additional steps in the campaign implementation process”.

