2degrees’ Board Member Confirmed

2degrees today announced seven Board members have been confirmed, should 2degrees’ IPO proceed later this year.

Brad Horwitz, 2degrees’ current Chair says, “As part of our preparations for an IPO, we’ve undergone a rigorous process to identify and confirm an outstanding team of individuals to form the future 2degrees Board of Directors, should an IPO proceed. 2degrees will be guided by an experienced team to continue implementing its strategies.”

Following the announcement of Mark Cairns as Independent Chair-elect in July 2021, the following additional people will assume Board roles with Two Degrees Group Limited (2degrees), should the IPO proceed:

Kathryn Mitchell

Kenneth Tunnicliffe

Meg Matthews

John Stanton

Brad Horwitz

Erik Mickels

Speaking about the composition of the Board, Mark Cairns says, “We are all well aligned in terms of vision and values, and the strong and diverse voices around this highly experienced table will bring rigour to our decision making. I would be proud to lead such an outstanding team to serve 2degrees”.

The Board will work closely with the 2degrees executive team, led by CEO Mark Aue. Together the team has extensive experience in the telecommunications industry.

“We look forward to welcoming each of the Board members to the 2degrees whānau. Discussions during the Board selection process highlighted a true alignment of values; something we hold dear to our hearts as we continue with our purpose of ‘Fighting for Fair to make New Zealand a better place to live’. We’re excited about the prospect of starting a new era with a Board of this calibre,” says Mark Aue.

2degrees is considering making an offer of shares. No money is currently being sought and the shares cannot currently be applied for or acquired under the intended offer. If the offer is made, it will be made in accordance with the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 (New Zealand). Nothing in this statement constitutes an invitation to subscribe for or an offer of shares, equity or financial products to any person, whether in New Zealand or in any other country.

