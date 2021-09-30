19 Community Cases Of COVID-19; Three Border Related Cases; Three Historical Cases In Managed Isolation
30 September Cases Number of new community cases 19 Number of new cases identified at the border Three new cases and three historical cases. Location of new community cases * …
30 September
|Cases
|Number of new community cases
|19
|Number of new cases identified at the border
|Three new cases and three historical cases.
|Location of new community cases *
|Auckland (18); Waikato (1)
|Location of community cases (total)
|Auckland (including 4 cases in Upper Hauraki; all of whom are in the same household) 1,231 (975 of whom have recovered); Waikato 1; Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered)
|Number of community cases (total)
|1,249 (in the current community outbreak)
|Cases infectious in the community
|20 (44%) of yesterday’s cases have exposure events
|Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious
|25 (56%) of yesterday’s cases
|Cases epidemiologically linked
|14 of today’s 19 cases are linked.
|Cases to be epidemiologically linked
|Five of today’s 19 cases. Investigations are continuing to determine a link.
|Cases epidemiologically linked (total)
|1,212 (in the current cluster) (37 unlinked from the past fortnight).
|Number of sub-clusters
|15 epidemiologically linked subclusters. Of these, one is active, ten are contained and four are dormant. There are 12 epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Of these, none are active, five are contained and seven are dormant.
|Cases in hospital
|18 (total): North Shore (2) Middlemore (8); Auckland (8)
|Cases in ICU or HDU
|Four
|Confirmed cases (total)
|3,917 since pandemic began.
|Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) *
|162 out of 2,099 since 1 Jan 2021
|Contacts
|Number of open contacts being managed (total):
|911
|Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements)
|88%
|Percentage with at least one test result
|79%
|Locations of interest
|Locations of interest (total)
|93 (as at 10am 30 September)
|Tests
|Number of tests (total)
|3,378,464
|Number of tests processed (total last 24 hours)
|16,537
|Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours)
|8,537
|Tests rolling average (last 7 days)
|13,058
|Testing centres in Auckland
|21
|Wastewater
|Wastewater detections *
|There are no new unexpected wastewater detections. Latest results of samples taken from Mount Maunganui and Tauranga have come back undetected.
|COVID-19 vaccine update
|Vaccines administered to date (total)
|5,174,210; 1st doses: 3,281,176; 2nd doses: 1,893,034
|Vaccines administered yesterday (total)
|40,874 1st doses: 13,914; 2nd doses: 26,960
|Māori
|1st doses: 316,515; 2nd doses: 166,337
|Pacific Peoples
|1st doses: 204,267; 2nd doses: 116,274
|Vaccines administered to Auckland residents to date (total)
|1,881,361; 1st doses: 1,189,781 (83%); 2nd doses: 691,580 (48%)
|Vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday (total)
|13,085; 1st doses: 3,924; 2nd doses: 9,161
|NZ COVID-19 tracer
|Registered users (total)
|3,262,168
|Poster scans (total)
|395,306,266
|Manual diary entries (total)
|17,278,198
|Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday
|2,429,079
New cases identified at the border
|Arrival date
|From
|Via
|Positive test day/reason
|Managed isolation/quarantine location
|20 September
|United States of America
|Direct
|Day 8 / development of symptoms
|Wellington
|25 September
|Russia
|Full travel history to be determined
|Day 3 / contact of a case
|Auckland
|29 September
|Russia
|United Arab Emirates
|Day 0 / routine
|Auckland
Historical cases identified at the border
|Arrival date
|From
|Via
|Positive test day/reason
|Managed isolation/quarantine location
|16 September
|India
|United Arab Emirates
|Day 0 / routine
|Auckland
|20 September
|Fiji
|Direct
|Day 1 / routine
|Auckland
|26 September
|Russia
|Japan
|Day 0 / routine
|Hamilton
*Wastewater detections
Latest results of samples taken from Mount Maunganui and Tauranga have come back undetected. Further test results are expected in the coming days
*Today’s cases
One positive case is being reported in a student from Mangatangi School in Upper Hauraki who has been isolating at home for the past 10 days.
The positive result was returned as a result of a day 12 test.
The student at Mangatangi school in Upper Hauraki is one of 96 day-12 tests of school students or teachers. We have 95 negative results returned and one test is still being arranged.
The Ministry’s assessment is that as the latest case has been in isolation at home the risk of spread is currently regarded as low. The student is being transferred to a quarantine facility today.
In this instance the case is formally recorded as being in the Waikato DHB area, however it is right on the boundary with Counties Manakau DHB which is where the previous four Upper Hauraki cases have been recorded.
*Historical cases
Today there are three new historical cases at the border, increasing historical case count to 162.
