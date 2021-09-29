ProCare Welcomes Calls From Hāpai Te Hauora For Immediate Action On Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder

Press Release – ProCare Health

ProCare, New Zealand’s largest network of primary healthcare professionals, which represents the largest Māori population in Tāmaki Makaurau has today welcomed the call from Hāpai Te Hauora for immediate action from the government on fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD).

Bindi Norwell, Group CEO at ProCare says: “It’s too easy in New Zealand to get access to alcohol and we have been calling for some months now for a stricter regulatory regime regarding availability, affordability, promotion, age, drink-driving and screening, brief intervention and the treatment of alcohol.

“Therefore, we echo the call from Hāpai Te Hauora for immediate action to address the issues surrounding fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD).

“Every year more than 3,000 babies- are born with an entirely preventable disorder – fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) – and more needs to be done in this space to support pregnant women to understand the risks, correct mis-information circulating in the community and to support them to stop drinking while they’re pregnant,” she continues.

Mihi Blair, Kaiwhakahaere Māori at ProCare says: “The impacts of alcohol on Māori communities is devastating and seeing hapū māmā coming into practices not knowing the health implications on their pepī is something that we all need to address. Our general practitioners see the spectrum of harm alcohol can cause on a daily basis, and this burden is particularly inequitable for Māori, Pacific and vulnerable populations such as rangatahi.”

