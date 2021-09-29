Cloud Security Market – Growing Adoption By Small And Medium Sized Enterprises Propelling Growth

Press Release – MarketResearch.biz

MarketResearch.biz, in its upcoming report titled, Global Cloud Security Market Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027, offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global cloud …

MarketResearch.biz, in its upcoming report titled, “Global Cloud Security Market Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027”, offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global cloud security market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global cloud security market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global cloud security market is segmented on basis of service type, deployment type, industry verticals, and region.

Cloud security is broad set of technologies and policies that help to protect data and different applications of computers from cloud-attacks and non-ethical access, by providing secure network and information. Security and privacy challenges suitable for cloud computing are also delivered by cloud security services and solutions. The architecture of cloud security is effective for giving preventive, detective and corrective controls. It improves the security capabilities of cloud providers and evaluates their individual risk.

Get a Sample Copy Of Cloud Security Market Research Report Here: https://marketresearch.biz/report/cloud-security-market/request-sample/

Growing adoption of cloud computing by small and medium sized enterprises (SMSE) and increasing use of smartphones and Internet penetration are primary factors driving demand for cloud security globally. This has been the prominent trend in the past six years, which is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Emerging technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) and organizations implementing bring your own devices (BYOD) initiatives, resulting in rising incidence of cloud attacks on applications are propelling growth of the global cloud security market.

Increasing digital content on cloud platforms has led to a number of data theft cases in sectors such as BFSI, IT and telecom, and retail. This is expected to continue to boost demand for cloud security services and solutions globally in future. Increasing government initiative towards smart cities will further boost demand for cloud security services and solutions.

Lack of awareness among enterprises and consumers regarding the need for security services is inhibiting growth of the global cloud security market to a significant extent. Challenges in the market include security concerns and privacy issues, and availability of open source security software providers.

North America dominates the global cloud security market in terms of revenue contribution and is expected to maintain its position during forecast period owing to large number of cloud security vendors in this region. Increasing adoption of cloud services in emerging economies in Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Global Cloud Security Market Segmentation:

Global cloud security market segmentation by deployment type:

Public cloud

Private cloud

Hybrid cloud

Global cloud security market segmentation by service type

Cloud identity and access management

Data loss prevention

Email & web security

Cloud database security

Network security

Global cloud security market segmentation by industry vertical

Government

Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI)

IT and telecommunication

Healthcare and pharmaceuticals

Others

Global cloud security market segmentation by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Drop Your Query Here: https://marketresearch.biz/report/cloud-security-market/#inquiry

Key Players:

CA Technologies Inc.

Trend Micro Inc.

Cisco Systems

Intel Security

Fortinet Inc.

IBM Corp.

Intel Corp.

VMware

Cipher Cloud

BMC Software

Top Related Reports:

Cloud Access Security Brokers Market

Cloud Application Security & Vulnerability Management Market

Internet Of Things (IOT) Security Market

Cloud Computing Market

Cloud Communication Platform Market

About MarketResearch.biz:

MarketResearch.biz is a specialized market research, analytics, and solutions company, offering strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions. We are a team of dedicated and impassioned individuals, who believe strongly in giving our very best to what we do and we never back down from any challenge. MarketResearch.biz offers services such as data mining, information management, and revenue enhancement solutions and suggestions. We cater to industries, individuals, and organizations across the globe, and deliver our offerings in the shortest possible turnaround time.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url