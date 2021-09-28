Tegel Recalling Gluten Free Crumbed Burger

Press Release – Tegel Chicken

Tegel customers are asked to check their freezers for 750g bags of Tegel Frozen Gluten Free Crumbed Burgers, with batch number 81242 and a best before date of August 2022.

Tegel Foods Limited is recalling the batch of crumbed burgers following the discovery that gluten may be present.

If you have purchased any of the affected product, please do not consume if you have an allergy or intolerance to gluten. The product should be discarded, and consumers can call 0800 244 2536 for a full refund voucher. The product is sold in Countdown, SuperValue, Fresh Choice, Pak’NSave, New World and Four Square stores.

A spokesperson for Tegel said the recall was isolated to one batch. There have been no reports of illness or adverse reactions; however, any person concerned about their health should seek medical advice.

“Consumer safety is of utmost importance. Any potential food safety issues are taken seriously, and we are investigating,” they said.

The recall does not affect other batches of Tegel frozen Gluten Free Crumbed Burgers or any other Tegel products.

