Purpose-built Richmond Industrial Sites Set To Attract National Interest

A national shortage of industrial space is expected to drive strong demand from tenants seeking large purpose-built facilities in one of the South Island’s best-regarded industrial parks.

Five remaining sites in stage one of Richmond’s LQS Industrial Park development are now available for design-build-lease solutions.

Strategically positioned near key transport links and catchments in the heart of Nelson-Tasman, the park is already home to 15 industrial tenants spanning warehousing, logistics, food processing and timber. Major national-brand occupiers include Carter Holt Harvey, PlaceMakers, ITM, Bidfood and Downer.

The 32-hectare project at 750 Lower Queen Street, Richmond, is being delivered by award-winning Nelson-based developer Gibbons.

Bayleys Real Estate has been appointed to market the design-build opportunities for lease by negotiation.

Bayleys’ sales team of Paul Vining, Gill Ireland, Nick O’Styke and Scott Campbell said the five available Rural Industrial-zoned sites ranged in size from 1,830 square metres to 4,520 square metres.

“Building sizes can be designed to suit the user’s needs and there is the flexibility to combine some of the lots to allow for larger opportunities,” said Paul Vining, Director of Bayleys Nelson.

“There’s also the potential to secure larger sites in future stages of the development. On-site power and water supply capacity is sufficient to meet even the largest tenant’s requirements.”

Located at the western end of Lower Queen Street, the LQS Industrial Park is uniquely positioned with a scenic outlook across the Waimea Estuary and the Great Taste Trail and bike track curving around the northern end of the site.

“The park’s strategic location in fast-growing Richmond affords tenants ready access to State Highway 6, enabling quick connections to Nelson Airport, Port Nelson, Nelson’s central business district and Motueka,” said Mr Vining.

Bayleys Nelson Commercial and Industrial Broker Gill Ireland said the sites for lease sat within a three-kilometre drive of key amenities such as the Gibbons-developed Berryfields Crossing cinema and hospitality project and the Richmond West residential development.

Richmond West is forecast to accommodate more than 1,200 new homes with an estimated population of 4,000 people by 2025.

“Also within a few minutes’ drive is Richmond’s CBD, which is home to big-brand retailers such as The Warehouse, Kmart, Pak’nSave, Fresh Choice and Richmond Mall,” Ms Ireland said.

“This is a high-growth catchment. Richmond’s population rose by nearly a quarter since 2006, to more than 15,000 at the 2018 census, as residents and businesses flocked to the area in pursuit of its available flat land close to Nelson.”

Mr O’Styke said Nelson-Tasman’s economic strength was underpinned by buoyant primary industries such as forestry, fishing and horticulture, and a growing knowledge economy spearheaded by the Cawthron Institute – New Zealand’s largest independent world-class science organisation.

“This robust regional economic performance is in turn driving an escalating demand for high-quality industrial space with scale,” Mr O’Styke said.

Scott Campbell, Bayleys’ National Industrial Director, said nationwide demand for industrial space, which had seen supply all but dry up in centres such as Auckland, was now driving new interest in key regional hubs.

“This dynamic has led to new developments of the calibre of LQS Industrial Park, and it’s certain to ensure there is national interest from industrial occupiers seeking substantial purpose-built premises in this highly strategic location.”

