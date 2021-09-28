New Zealand Medicinal Cannabis Company Ora Pharm Lists On Syndex Exchange

Press Release – Ora Pharm

A unique opportunity has opened up for wholesale investors to invest in one of New Zealand’s most innovative and experienced medicinal cannabis companies.

Ora Pharm Limited (Ora Pharm) has listed on the Syndex exchange, an online platform where individuals can invest in proportionally-owned assets.

Ora Pharm is a health and wellness company developing high value, pharmaceutical-grade medicinal cannabis products at its state-of-the-art Waikato facility.

Following a successful seed capital raise in August 2020, Ora Pharm is inviting wholesale investors to be part of its Series A funding round through the Syndex marketplace.

This is a great opportunity to invest in a leading medicinal cannabis company in a rapidly-growing sunrise industry and at an attractive early-stage valuation.

In the past 18 months, Ora Pharm has secured a property in North Waikato that has ideal cannabis growing conditions, constructed a state-of-the-art greenhouse and processing facility, been granted a Medicinal Cannabis License to cultivate and supply medicinal cannabis, and built a world-class team of industry experts.

“We’ve achieved everything we set out to do with our seed funding and more. We’re now entering an important growth phase that will see Ora Pharm expand our operations in New Zealand, release our first product range, launch into global markets, and commence research and development,” says Ora Pharm Founder and CEO, Zoe Reece.

“We’ve shown that we can deliver on our plans and we’re in a strong position to continue bringing the Ora Pharm vision to life.”

In a market with high regulatory barriers to entry and competitors beginning to operate, Ora Pharm stands out as the only New Zealand company with significant market experience and a strong United States market platform to drive growth.

Reece and Ora Pharm Executive Chairman and Head of International Business Development, Stuart Wilcox, bring a wealth of experience having previously held senior executive positions at Curaleaf, one of the largest and most respected cannabis corporations in North America with a market capitalisation of over US$11.5 billion.

As Curaleaf’s Director of Engineering, Reece played a leading role in the company’s expansion from 16 sites in six states to 83 sites in 16 states by 2019.

As Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President at Curaleaf, Wilcox was instrumental to the company becoming the leading player in the US medicinal cannabis market. Under his leadership, Curaleaf sales have increased by over 2000%.

“I’m extremely proud of the talented team we’re building at Ora Pharm,” Reece says.” Our expertise, experience, and genuine belief in the benefits of medicinal cannabis are going to be instrumental to achieving our goals and establishing Ora Pharm as a market leader in New Zealand and abroad.”

Investors can learn more about the Ora Pharm investment opportunity and download an Information Memorandum on the Syndex platform.

About Ora Pharm

Ora Pharm is a health and wellness company developing high-quality, sustainably produced medicinal cannabis in Waikato, New Zealand. Our vision is to provide patients, caregivers and doctors with premium plant-based healthcare products that support everyday wellbeing and improve quality of life. Ora Pharm has a license to cultivate and supply medicinal cannabis in New Zealand and will obtain Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification, the globally recognised quality control system used in pharmaceutical product manufacturing.

