New Deputy Chief Censor Appointed

Press Release – Classification Office

The Classification Office is pleased to announce the appointment of Rupert Ablett-Hampson to the position of Deputy Chief Censor. Mr Ablett-Hampson is appointed for a three year term, replacing Jared Mullen who left the Office in May 2020. Rupert brings …

The Classification Office is pleased to announce the appointment of Rupert Ablett-Hampson to the position of Deputy Chief Censor.

Mr Ablett-Hampson is appointed for a three year term, replacing Jared Mullen who left the Office in May 2020.

“Rupert brings with him a wealth of experience from his tenure as Chief Legal Advisor at the Ministry of Social Development,” Chief Censor David Shanks said.

“His expertise is a welcomed addition to the Classification Office as we go through a number of changes, including implementing new commercial video-on-demand regulations, as well as preparing for the broad content regulatory review the Government has announced.

“As a father Rupert also understands the challenges of raising children with modern technology, and knows our Office can have a meaningful contribution towards a safer society,” Mr Shanks said.

Mr Ablett-Hampson will be joining the Office from 4 October 2021.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to join the Classification Office. It is an exciting and vital time for time to be working in this incredibly complex environment,” Mr Ablett-Hampson said.

“The way the public consumes content, and the nature of that content has changed so much over a relatively short period. I very much admire the work the office has done recently to draw attention to and address those issues,” said Mr Ablett-Hampson.

Rupert currently lives in Wellington with his wife and three teenagers.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url