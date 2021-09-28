IDC Future Enterprise Award Finalists Announced For Australia And New Zealand

Press Release – IDC

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, 28 September 2021 IDC has announced this years finalists in the Future Enterprise (FE) Awards (formerly DX Awards) for Australia and New Zealand. This years Future Enterprise benchmarks were chosen based on an organisations …

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, 28 September 2021 – IDC has announced this year’s finalists in the Future Enterprise (FE) Awards (formerly DX Awards) for Australia and New Zealand. This year’s Future Enterprise benchmarks were chosen based on an organisation’s successful implementation of digital initiatives that address new customer requirements, development of new capabilities, deployment of new critical infrastructure, and pursuit of new industry ecosystems.

IDC will announce the award winners at the virtual DX Summit and FE Awards on 14 October.

IDC Australia and New Zealand Managing Director, and awards judge, Tehmasp Parekh, said “ This year’s finalists exhibit and showcase initiatives implementing technology to ensure better outcomes for customers and for our communities, in the new normal. The 2021 Future Enterprise Awards recognises the Australian and New Zealand businesses that have achieved admirable results in fast-changing times.”

Here are this year’s Future Enterprise Awards categories and finalists, featuring nine new digital agenda items that IDC says will be the new benchmarks for what it takes to lead in the changed world.

Best in Future of Connectedness recognises organisations that can rethink the way people, things, processes and applications connect to enable the seamless flow of data and drive business outcomes. It is a fundamental shift in the definition of strategies to create, consume and collaborate around the data driven in the enterprise ecosystem. It is an enterprise-wide approach that fosters human-machine collaboration, enables new skills and worker experiences, and supports an intelligent and dynamic environment unbounded by time or physical space. The transformation of connectedness is fundamental to realising sustainable and scalable digital transformation.

Finalists:

· Ford Motor Company (Australia)

· Quickstep (Australia)

· Waste Management NZ (New Zealand)

Best in Future of Digital Infrastructure recognises that a large percentage of a digital enterprise’s revenue depends upon the responsiveness, scalability, and resiliency of the infrastructure deployed within its own facilities and its ability to take advantage of third-party provided and operated infrastructure resources delivered as a service. The emerging digital infrastructure ecosystem, increasingly built on a cloud foundation, focuses on ensuring ever faster delivery of innovative infrastructure hardware, software, resource abstraction, and process technologies to support the development and continual refinement of resilient digital services and digital experiences.

Finalists:

· GroundProbe (Australia)

· Todd Energy (New Zealand)

· Tu Ora Compass Health (New Zealand)

· University of Newcastle (Australia)

Best in Future of Digital Innovation recognises organisations that best transforms itself from mere software consumer into full-blown, large-scale software innovator. In the move toward producing software-based products and services, a winning organisation shows that its project or initiative can augment or develop software IP (intellectual property) to create enhanced value for customers or users.

Finalists:

· City of Sydney (Australia)

· Cue Clothing (Australia)

· GroundProbe (Australia)

· Sydney Local Health District (Australia)

Best in Future of Industry Ecosystems recognises organisations with the ability to generate value by its participation in a new digital economy. As new business models emerge, often driven by new customer requirements and ways of operating, organisations will create innovative, digital ecosystems that leverage software platforms to deliver scale and speed.

Finalists:

· The Earthquake Commission (New Zealand)

· Todd Energy (New Zealand)

· Water NSW (Australia)

· AGL (Australia)

· Auckland Airport (New Zealand)

Best in Future of Customers and Consumers recognises organisations that can rethink and effectively transform the way customer-related initiatives are done in the organisation (e.g. customer engagement, customer experience, customer service).

Finalists:

· BaptistCare (Australia)

· Cue Clothing (Australia)

· The Earthquake Commission (New Zealand)

Best in Future of Intelligence recognises organisations that can rethink the way they synthesize information from raw data, learn from these insights and leverage them at scale across the entire enterprise.

Finalists:

· AGL (Australia)

· Auckland Airport (New Zealand)

· Ron Finemore Transport (Australia)

Best in Future of Operations recognises organisations that can rethink the way operations are managed. It is a fundamental shift in the operations model to one that fosters resilient operational decision making in the context of the enterprise and supports operational strategies that are designed to support increased personalisation and improved customer experience rather than centrally focused on delivering efficiency above all else.

Finalists:

· Auckland District Health Board (New Zealand)

· Auckland Airport (New Zealand)

· Auckland Transport (New Zealand)

· The Earthquake Commission (New Zealand)

Best in Future of Trust recognises organisations that can maintain trust amid the evolving needs of its customers. The role of IT in maintaining the trust of customers and other stakeholders in their enterprises has historically centered on preventing cyberattacks and data breaches while helping business leaders achieve regulatory compliance. As the digital transformation age unfolds, however, many are pursuing initiatives focused on customer experiences and empathy at scale, enterprise and ecosystem intelligence, smart and autonomous devices, and other efforts that introduce new trust threats, challenges, and opportunities.

Finalists:

· BPAY Group (Australia)

· The Earthquake Commission (New Zealand)

· Todd Energy (New Zealand)

· Tu Ora Compass Health (New Zealand)

Best in Future of Work recognises organisations that can rethink the way work is done. It is a fundamental shift in the work model to one that fosters human-machine collaboration, enables new skills and worker experiences, and supports an intelligent and dynamic environment unbounded by time or physical space.

Finalists:

· AGL Energy (Australia)

· BUPA (Australia)

· Cue Clothing (Australia)

· Sydney Local Health District (Australia)

Special Award for Digital Resiliency recognises organisations that have demonstrated digital resiliency. IDC has defined Digital Resiliency as the ability for an organization to rapidly adapt to business disruptions by leveraging its digital capabilities to not only restore business operations, but also capitalize on the changed conditions to ensure future success in the next normal. The pandemic revealed that some digitally advanced companies were not only able to continue to operate effectively but were quickly able to pivot their business either to new customer segments, or delivery of new digital services to support growth.

Finalists:

· Auckland Airport (New Zealand)

· Cue Clothing (Australia)

· Sydney Local Health District (Australia)

IDC’s FE Awards follows a two-phased approach to determine the country and regional finalists and winners. Each nomination is evaluated by a local IDC analyst or a regional IDC analyst against a standard assessment framework based on IDC’s FE taxonomy.

The winners will go on to represent Australia and New Zealand in the regional awards, where they will be benchmarked against other winners in the same category to ultimately determine the region’s best of the best.

For more information on the awards and judging criteria, please visit the IDC FE awards website www.idcdxawards.com

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url