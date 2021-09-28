Employment Indicators: August 2021 – Stats NZ Information Release

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Key facts

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2021 (compared with July 2021) were:

all industries – up 0.7 percent (15,871 jobs)

primary industries – down 0.8 percent (886 jobs)

goods-producing industries – up 0.9 percent (4,026 jobs)

service industries – up 0.7 percent (12,542 jobs).

