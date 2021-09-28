Employment Indicators: August 2021 – Stats NZ Information Release
Key facts
Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2021 (compared with July 2021) were:
- all industries – up 0.7 percent (15,871 jobs)
- primary industries – down 0.8 percent (886 jobs)
- goods-producing industries – up 0.9 percent (4,026 jobs)
- service industries – up 0.7 percent (12,542 jobs).
