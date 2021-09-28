Air New Zealand Adding Red Flights Between Australia And New Zealand In December

Press Release – Air New Zealand

In line with the New Zealand Government’s release of MIQ rooms at 6pm tonight, Air New Zealand has added 31 ‘red’ flights to their schedule in December for customers wanting to return from Australia before 31 December.

The ‘red’ (quarantine) flights will sit alongside the current ‘green’ (quarantine free) flights available in the booking system and will be labelled accordingly. The airline’s ‘red’ services flight numbers will start with NZ8, the ‘green’ services will start with NZ1. Please refer to the below schedule for further information.

As quarantine-free travel with Australia is paused up until the end of November, the airline still has green (quarantine-free) flights available to book from December. However, these flights will be cancelled if the quarantine-free travel pause is extended. If customers currently booked on a green flight wish to transfer their booking to a red flight, we recommend they go online to put their flight into credit and then use the credit to rebook onto a red service.

The airline’s red flights from Australia to New Zealand are available to book now. Customers will have 48 hours following securing an MIQ room to book their flights.

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says so long as there are MIQ spaces available in New Zealand, the airline will continue to operate flights to reconnect customers with their friends and whānau.

“We understand this continues to be a very distressing time for people trying to get home. We’re committed to doing everything we can to get customers back to where they need to be as safely and quickly as possible.

“There are plenty of seats available so we are confident that if customers secure an MIQ space they will be able to book onto one of our red flights.

“As we head toward Christmas and summer holidays we are looking forward to reconnecting customers with their loved ones in Aotearoa.”

December red flight schedule:

Flight number Route Day of week Departure time Dates NZ840 BNE-AKL Sat 11:40am 11 Dec, 25 Dec NZ846 BNE-AKL Tue + Sat 3:40pm 4 Dec, 7 Dec, 14 Dec, 18 Dec, 21 Dec, 28 Dec NZ864 SYD-AKL Fri 12:45pm 3 Dec, 10 Dec, 17 Dec, 24 Dec, 31 Dec NZ862 SYD-AKL Mon + Thu 2:45pm 2-30 Dec NZ886 MEL-AKL Wed + Sun 12:20pm 1-29 Dec

