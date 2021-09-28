8 Community Cases Of COVID-19; More Than 40,000 Doses Of Vaccine Administered Yesterday
Press Release – Ministry of Health
28 September Cases Number of new community cases 8 Number of new cases identified at the border 4 cases (including 1 historical) Location of new community cases Auckland …
28 September
|Cases
|Number of new community cases
|8
|Number of new cases identified at the border
|4 cases (including 1 historical)
|Location of new community cases
|Auckland
|Location of community cases (total)
|Auckland (including 4 cases in Upper Hauraki; all of whom are in the same household) 1,168 (965 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered)
|Number of community cases (total)
|1,185 (in the current community outbreak)
|Cases infectious in the community
|Five (42%) of yesterday’s cases have exposure events
|Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious
|Six (50%) of yesterday’s cases
|Cases epidemiologically linked
|Seven of today’s 8 cases are contacts of existing cases.
|Cases to be epidemiologically linked
|One of today’s 8 cases Investigations are continuing to determine a link.
|Cases epidemiologically linked (total)
|1,156 (in the current cluster) (Seven unlinked from the past fortnight).
|Number of sub-clusters
|15 epidemiologically linked subclusters. Of these, four are active, nine are contained and two are dormant. There are ten epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Of these, none are active, three are contained and seven are dormant.
|Cases in hospital
|14 (total): North Shore (2); Middlemore (6); Auckland (6)
|Cases in ICU or HDU
|Three
|Confirmed cases (total)
|3,848 since pandemic began
|Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total)
|159 out of 2,030 since 1 Jan 2021
|Contacts
|Number of open contacts being managed (total):
|982
|Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements)
|93%
|Percentage with at least one test result
|88%
|Locations of interest
|Locations of interest (total)
|108 (as at 10am 28 September)
|Tests
|Number of tests (total)
|3,346,490
|Number of tests processed (total last 24 hours)
|9,955
|Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours)
|7,562
|Tests rolling average (last 7 days)
|13,929
|Testing centres in Auckland
|22
|Wastewater
|Wastewater detections
|A positive sample was detected in Tauranga on 23 September. Further testing is underway with results expected later this week.
|COVID-19 vaccine update
|Vaccines administered to date (total)
|5,087,231; 1st doses: 3,252,825; 2nd doses: 1,834,406
|Vaccines administered yesterday (total)
|40,706; 1st doses: 12,641; 2nd doses: 28,065
|Māori
|1st doses: 312,332; 2nd doses: 160,664
|Pacific Peoples
|1st doses: 202,228; 2nd doses: 113,218
|Vaccines administered to Auckland residents to date (total)
|1,853,576; 1st doses: 1,181,645 (82%); 2nd doses: 671,931 (47%)
|Vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday (total)
|15,163; 1st doses: 4,413; 2nd doses: 10,750
|NZ COVID-19 tracer
|Registered users (total)
|3,3,257,830
|Poster scans (total)
|390,291,961
|Manual diary entries (total)
|17,154,738
|Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday
|1,527,097
New cases identified at the border
|Arrival date
|From
|Via
|Positive test day/reason
|Managed isolation/quarantine location
|14 September
|UK
|United Arab Emirates
|Day 12/ Routine
|Auckland
|21 September
|Russia
|United Arab Emirates
|Day 3 / contact of a case
|Auckland
|25 September
|Singapore
|Direct
|Day 1 / routine
|Auckland
Historical cases identified at the border
|Arrival date
|From
|Via
|Positive test day/reason
|Managed isolation/quarantine location
|22 September
|Cambodia
|Singapore
|Day 3 / routine
|Christchurch
Wastewater and Testing
ESR has reported one positive detection in wastewater in Tauranga from a sample collected on 23 September.
Follow up samples from Tauranga and Mount Maunganui were taken this morning (28 September), with results expected later this week (Thursday).
Additional samples are also being taken from nearby areas including Paeroa, Waihi Beach, Katikati, Matamata, Te Puke and Maketu.
Given we are dealing with the Delta variant, we are asking people in the Greater Tauranga area – including Mt Maunganui, to get a test if they are symptomatic, or have been at a location of interest in the Tauranga, Waikato, Auckland, or Upper Hauraki areas. A reminder that the Locations of Interest are on the Ministry’s website.
Testing centres in the area will be open extended hours today, and additional testing centres will be established tomorrow to manage increased demand. You can find the locations of testing centres in these areas on Healthpoint.co.nz.
Workers who travel frequently across the Auckland boundary are asked to please check that they are up to date with their regular testing; remember if you have any symptoms, isolate and get a test.
Testing continues across Auckland with a particular focus on Clover Park, Māngere, Favona, Ōtara, Manurewa and Mount Wellington/Sylvia Park.
For all testinglocations nationwide, visit https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/
