SH73, Arthur’s Pass Route Linking Canterbury And The West Coast Aiming To Open 6 Pm Tonight

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency crews with diggers have been busy backfilling a hole discovered under SH73 at Craigieburn Cutting earlier today. (See photo below).

The highway was closed before 2 pm and is expected to reopen by 6 pm tonight, says Waka Kotahi Maintenance Contract Manager Steve Rusbatch.

“Thankfully the crews with the right machinery were all at hand because of the ongoing work to repair the culvert damaged by the mid-winter storms,” he says.

Waka Kotahi thanks all road users for their patience if their trips were disrupted or diverted this afternoon onto the Lewis Pass alternate alpine route.

Work underway late this afternoon to fill in the hole caused by a broken culvert under the highway. SH73 should be ready to reopen to a single lane tonight around 6 pm:



The Craigieburn Cutting is north of Castle Hill and south of Lake Pearson.

