Self-Isolation Trial Positive

Businesses locked in New Zealand or marooned overseas and locked out of MIQ, will leap at the opportunity to be part of a self-isolation travel trial, and welcome an indication of shorter isolation periods and the easing of quarantine-free travel for RSE workers from the Pacific from next month, says Auckland Business Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett.

“This is good news today with the first crack to open the borders safely to make return business travel a reality if the test goes according to expectations,” he said. “Businesses are desperate to get back into the market to service contracts and win and retain customers. They will do everything asked of them to show that they can be trusted to manage self-isolation at home or at a designated facility for their people.

“They have skin in the game and every business, especially the trailblazers of this trial, will want to show that they recognise that the ability to travel while New Zealand is living with restrictions to eliminate Covid, is a privilege.”

