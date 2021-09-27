Plan Ahead For Rosedale Road Closures

Press Release – NZTA

As construction projects in Auckland restart under alert level 3, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising drivers making essential journeys to plan ahead for an upcoming road closure on Rosedale Road as part of the Northern Corridor Improvements (NCI) project.

Rosedale Road will be closed between Tawa Drive and Triton Drive from 8pm on Thursday 30 September until 5am on Tuesday 5 October, so our team can remove the old SH1 Rosedale Road bridge abutments.

Removal of the old bridge abutments is the final piece of work to be completed in the upgrade to Rosedale Road bridge after the road was lowered in early 2019.

A detour route for vehicles will be in place via Tawa Drive and Hugh Green Drive while access for those travelling on foot or by bike will remain. (See below)

Drivers are advised to plan their journey, follow detour signs and drive carefully.

For those travelling on the 884 bus route, the stop opposite 121 Rosedale Road (4250) will be closed. The bus stops at 19 Triton Drive (4145) and on Rosedale Road opposite Henry Rose Place (4240) will remain open.

“We were originally going to carry out this work later in the year but as there will be less vehicles on the road during alert level 3, we have brought forward our programme to help minimise disruption to drivers,” says Waka Kotahi Project Manager Simon Paton.

Work on NCI has recommenced under strict COVID-19 guidelines. We’ll be documenting the health and safety of workers, maintaining safe physical distancing, cleaning of all plant, tools and vehicles, and quickly and accurately tracing people if they come into contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19.

Once completed, NCI will provide a transport upgrade for the Albany and North Shore community, with the Northern Busway being extended from Constellation to Albany Station. It includes a new motorway connection between SH1 and SH18 and will open up access to the Western Ring Route and travel to the airport.

It will deliver more than 7km of walking and cycling paths and a wide range of local road and park connections. Work is planned to be completed by the end of 2022.

For more information visit www.nzta.govt/nci or call the project freephone number 0800 624 776

