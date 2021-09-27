Crypto Financial Services Firm Blofin Raises US$12 Million Series A2 Led By KuCoin Eco Fund

Article – ACN Newswire

Crypto financial services firm Blofin has raised US$12 million in a series A2 round of financing, led by KuCoin Eco Fund, followed by Matrix Partners, Lingfeng Capital and Fenbushi Capital. In March of this year, Blofin finished a US$10 million A+ round …Crypto financial services firm Blofin has raised US$12 million in a series A2 round of financing, led by KuCoin Eco Fund, followed by Matrix Partners, Lingfeng Capital and Fenbushi Capital. In March of this year, Blofin finished a US$10 million A+ round of financing led by SIG and Matrix Partners.

At present, Blofin’s current global assets under management (AUM) has reached US$150 million. As a Cayman Island registered crypto finance service agency, its proprietary quantitative database covers over 50+ exchanges worldwide through real-time data and is connected with over 200 global quantitative trading teams.

Blofin also provides crypto asset management services by focusing on small and medium sized Quantitative Hedge Funds to provide capital investments, lower trading fees, and other financial services.

With this new round of financing, Blofin will onboard more talent to develop new products and apply for more licenses globally. Blofin obtained the US federal MSB license (the last four digits are 0143) signed by FinCEN two weeks ago. Blofin is close to securing additional digital asset management licenses for Hong Kong, Singapore and other global financial centers around the world.

According to Matt, CEO of Blofin, “the funds raised will be used to bring in talents, develop new products and continue to apply for multi-country licenses.”

