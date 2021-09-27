Countdown And Kiwi Start-up Set To Re·volutionise How You Clean For The Better

Press Release – Joint Press Release

re·stor launches genius new Laundry Detergent Sheets as alternative to powder and liquid

re·stor is a New Zealand start-up on a mission to re·volutionise the household cleaning and laundry category through innovation and sustainable design.

Launching with a range of naturally-derived, ultra-concentrated Laundry Detergent Sheets, re.stor sets out to create cleaning alternatives for a modern home that eliminate single-use plastics and consciously conserve resources. How? By removing the 90%+ water that makes up traditional laundry and cleaning liquids and concentrating them into easy-to-use and affordable new forms.

The starch free, hypo-allergenic Laundry Detergent Sheets will be exclusively available at Countdown supermarkets nationwide from Monday 4th October and coming soon to FreshChoice and SuperValue stores.

Each pre-measured, 100% dissolvable sheet is most accurately described as ‘dehydrated laundry liquid’, and is a completely new alternative to laundry liquid or powder. They provide the same great cleaning power but with no measuring, no messy powders, no spilt liquids and no plastic waste. Simply place the sheet/s into any type of washing machine’s drum with your dirty clothes, giving you the convenience of laundry capsule pods without the large plastic containers or hefty price tag.

One box of 60 sheets is equivalent to 1.8L/KG of liquid or powder, lasting up to 60 washes, but weighing 90% less than traditional detergents which means they tread more lightly on the planet and are extremely travel friendly.

Later this year re·stor will be launching a household cleaning range, with beautifully designed re·fillable bottles and cleaning tablet re·fills. A genius innovation where you are able to simply fill a spray bottle with water and drop in a dissolvable cleaning tablet that has all the active ingredients you need to make a range of all-purpose, bathroom, kitchen or glass cleaners. True to the Kiwi company’s mission of reducing single-use plastics and the category’s footprint, the stylish bottles are endlessly refillable, made from 100% recycled plastics and they’ve stripped out the need to truck unnecessary water around.

re·stor has been created by EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2019, Grant Taylor, who is well known in the FMCG space and trusted by New Zealand families, having founded the hugely successful company Rascal & Friends Nappies.

“Just like with Rascal & Friends, we’ve set out to create a more sustainably-designed option that performs and exceeds expectations at an affordable price. It’s the merging of these three pillars that enables us to make a greater change for the better.”

‘’We are extremely excited to launch re·stor to the New Zealand market. Put frankly, cleaning is dirty. Globally 1 billion single-use plastic bottles from cleaning products end up in a landfill every year and we rely too heavily on recycling as the only solution, however in New Zealand still 42% of bottles that can be recycled, aren’t. This is where we need to re·think how products are made from inception, and that’s exactly what we are doing with re·stor. Forget messy, heavy, chemically packed detergents and powders, our new Laundry Detergent Sheets are a no brainer. We can’t wait to see what Kiwis think of them.’’

Countdown’s Laundry and Home Category Manager, Luke Bianca, is working closely with the brand to deliver affordable eco-friendly options at supermarket scale.

“Refilleries are a growing trend, but when the concept is brought to supermarkets, trials have shown that consumers are not bringing back in their reusable containers, contradicting the purpose. By developing convenient, plastic-free or refillable solutions you can do at home, re·stor is solving this problem.”

Bianca has already introduced a dedicated ‘Concentrated Cleaning’ section in the cleaning aisle and will expand further by introducing the re·stor cleaning range later this year.

“We’re really excited to work with this new Kiwi brand that is bringing Countdown shoppers affordable, innovative ways to clean, that are better for the planet. It’s imperative that we provide customers with sustainable products that work. re·stor fills this gap”

re·stor Concentrated Laundry Detergent Sheets – 60 Pack, RRP $12.50.

Available in three scents – Sensitive Unscented, Fresh Linen and Tropical Breeze. Suitable for Top & Front Loaders and Hot & Cold Washes. Grey water and septic tank safe.

Available exclusively at Countdown nationwide from October 4th and coming soon to SuperValue and FreshChoice.

re·stor are giving you the chance to trial their new Concentrated Laundry Sheets with FREE samples by signing up at restor-home.co.nz.

