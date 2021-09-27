C4ISR Market Growth Factors: Growing Occurrence Of Asymmetric Warfare And Rising Necessity For Short Mission Cycle Time

Press Release – WiredRelease

“Global C4ISR Market”, recently generated by MarketResearch.biz, tracks the current scenario with regard to future battlefield technologies and the various other products and devices being developed and introduced to provide the user an edge over the competition The global C4ISR market report has been segmented on the basis of platform, application, and region.

Global C4ISR Market: Overview

Command and control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) system, which also comprises a vast range of systems; from land-based radar to binoculars for observation. C4ISR systems are used in the defense sector and by government agencies, and also used for communication in airplanes, rising situational awareness. The system provides data capture, manipulation, assessment, and distribution in a protected network-centric environment.

Dynamics:

Some primary factors projected to boost growth of the global C4ISR market include growing occurrence of asymmetric warfare and rising necessity for short mission cycle time. In addition, increasing sales of unmanned sea vehicles, GPS/navigation, cybersecurity, and missile defense systems, and increasing geospatial intelligence usage are other factors expected to drive growth of the global C4ISR market.

However, deficient budget for defense is a key factor projected to hamper growth of the global C4ISR market. In addition, high cost for maintenance and development of C4ISR systems is a factor projected to hamper global C4ISR market growth.

Furthermore, growing demand for next-generation IP systems, expansion of secured networks to battle cyberattacks, rising investment in research & development activities, and production of C4ISR systems at more affordable cost will create growth opportunities for manufacturers in the near future.

Segment Analysis:

By Platform:

Among the platform segments, the communication segment is projected to dominate among other platform segments in the global C4ISR market over the forecast period. Communication allows interconnection of many soldier systems to conflict management systems and aids in transmission of images and data by wired and wireless communication systems. In addition, increasing demand for reconnaissance and surveillance systems such as sonar, radar UAVs, and electro-optic sensors, among others is expected to contribute significantly to revenue growth of the surveillance & reconnaissance segment.

By Application:

Among the application segments, the land-based segment is projected to account for majority revenue share and expected to register a substantial growth rate over the forecast period.

Region Analysis:

Asia Pacific market is estimated to account for highest revenue share during the forecast period. Improving economic growth in countries such as India and China is resulting in increase in investments on defense projects. This in turn, is expected to drive growth of the C4ISR market in Asia Pacific. Rising demand for sensor upgrades, networked communications, electronics, and intelligence warfare systems is also being increased by countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

The North America market is projected to register a moderate growth rate in the next few years owing to increasing government funding, along with technological advancements in countries such as the US.

Global Command and Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Platform:

Command & Control

Communications

Computers

Intelligence

Surveillance

Segmentation by Application:

Land-Based System

Naval Systems

Air Force System

Space System

Segmentation by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players:

Lockheed Martin Corporation CACI

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Boeing

BAE Systems

Raytheon

SAIC (Science Applications International Corporation)

L-3 Communications

Saab

Elbit Systems

8K Technology Market

