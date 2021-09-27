Announcing A New Agricultural Journalism Award For 2021: Ministry For Primary Industries Fit For A Better World Award
A new journalism award designed to recognise the importance of innovation and technology in supporting sustainability and modern regenerative production systems and sponsored by the Ministry for Primary Industries has been introduced by the New Zealand Guild of Agricultural Journalists and Communicators this year.
The Guild has been running awards for journalists for over 30 years to encourage and recognise excellence in agricultural journalism and the important role it plays in shaping our understanding of agriculture – the backbone of this country.
As well as the highly coveted Ministry for Primary Industries Rongo Award for Excellence in Agricultural Journalism entries are now open for all categories in this year’s competition:
Federated Farmers Rural Photography Award
Beef + Lamb Hard News Award
Ko Tātou This Is Us Biosecurity Journalism Award
AgResearch Science Writers Award
Alliance Group Ltd Red Meat Industry Journalism Award
DairyNZ Dairy Industry Journalism Award
Ministry for Primary Industries Fit for a Better World
Federated Farmers Agricultural Broadcast Journalism Award
TUANZ New Zealand Rural Connectivity Award
Zespri Export Journalism Award
NZGAJC Agricultural Journalism Encouragement Award
NZGAJC Primary Sector Communications Campaign Award
The closing date for all awards is 5pm on Sunday 3 October. The winners will be announced at the Awards Night in Wellington on Friday 26 November.
All awards criteria and more information can be found on the NZGAJC website: www.nzgajc.org.nz/2021-awards
