What’s The Best That Could Happen? Tip Top Says It’s Ice Cream & Brussels Sprouts!

Press Release – Tip Top

Brussels sprouts and ice cream. Ice cream and brussels sprouts. No matter which way you say it, they most definitely do not go hand in hand. Or do they? Tip Top thinks so. The lockdowns have been tough going for us all. It especially doesnt …

Brussels sprouts and ice cream. Ice cream and brussels sprouts. No matter which way you say it, they most definitely do not go hand in hand. Or do they? Tip Top thinks so.

The lockdowns have been tough going for us all. It especially doesn’t help when someone in your household bubble, like the kids or flatmates, has been sneaking all the ice cream. So when you get to the freezer…there’s nothing left.

But Tip Top has been listening; they’ve heard your frustrations and have created something to help. A limited-edition run of frozen brussels sprout boxes has been printed. You can simply pop your Tip Top ice cream multi packs inside and hide them in plain sight. Because let’s be honest – no one is going to open a brussels sprouts box!

Tip Top will be giving away 150 of these coverup boxes via their Facebook page to help ease lockdown treat devourment. An ice cream supply that only you know about!

https://www.facebook.com/tiptopicecream

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url