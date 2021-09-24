Phoenix Summit 003: NZ’s Creative Industry Event Returns

Press Release – 818 Entertainment

Guest Speakers Include Grammy Nominated Hip Hop Producer Mike Snell, Livendirect Founder Keith Turner And Aotearoa Talent Spanning Music And Business The Phoenix Summit – New Zealands creative industry event is returning for 2021 with Phoenix …

Guest Speakers Include Grammy Nominated Hip Hop Producer Mike Snell, Livendirect Founder Keith Turner And Aotearoa Talent Spanning Music And Business

The Phoenix Summit – New Zealand’s creative industry event is returning for 2021 with Phoenix Summit: 003. Taking place on Thursday 18th November from 11am at Auckland’s Wynyard Pavilion, the afternoon will feature a variety of notable guest speakers including local and international founders and creative visionaries Mike Snell (U.S.), Keith Turner (U.S.), Aotearoa accomplished musician Devin Abrams of Pacific Heights, successful podcast co-founder of The Curve, Victoria Harris, alongside Matt Croad and Nick Marshall who co-founded and are directors of the successful drinks businesses Pals and Master of Ceremonies. They will also be joined by Tim Harper – co-founder and CEO of new NFT digital company Glorious and Sam Gribben, Melodics CEO and former Serato CEO.

Phoenix Summit: 003 aims to connect, inspire and rise-up to create change and influence for the better of the industry. The event will offer an opportunity to advance and influence the future of Aotearoa by bringing together those playing an active role in shaping it – to create an uprising of creative minds.

The brainchild of the Phoenix Summit is Hamish Pinkham, one of New Zealand’s most accomplished music industry players, and supported by leading individuals in New Zealand’s entertainment sector. It was established to unite New Zealand’s creative industries and create a platform for meaningful conversations around how we can use our platforms to achieve social change.

With the creative industry in a state of flux since the start of the 2020 pandemic, and affecting it most recently, the most recent sessions will explore the landscape and where future opportunities lie in a post-Covid world. The afternoon will also cover support and funding, and relevant technologies to carry ideas forward.

Phoenix Summit’s founder Hamish Pinkham comments: “Given this Covid environment – it’s more imperative than ever to be sharing inspiration and topical Kiwi stories and helping provide a platform for those to plug into to keep progressing their creative ambitions.”

Phoenix Summit will be proudly sponsored by Moshtix, Harley Evans Managing Director says: “We’re super excited to be involved with this amazing initiative that is assisting in the development of the next generation of young music makers, audiences and industry professionals in New Zealand.”

The line-up of speakers to be interviewed by Sin Howard, alongside special local guests in Phoenix’s signature style, includes:

Mike Snell – Regal Records

Keith Turner – LIVENDIRECT

Devin Abrams – Pacific Heights

Matt Croad and Nick Marshall – Pals and Master of Ceremonies

Fenella Stratton and Jaz Powell – Twice the Hype

Caitlin Crisp – Caitlin Crisp

Tim Harper – Glorious NFT

Victoria Harris – The Curve

Featuring a line-up of inspiring and informative speakers, register for tickets from today from major sponsor Moshtix. Tickets on sale from Friday October 1. General admission $89, students and high school students $69 plus booking fee.

If the summit is to take place under Level 2 restrictions, it will do so in accordance with NZ health and safety government regulations and practice.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url