Overnight Closures On Northern Motorway Including Toll Road

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that overnight closures for essential maintenance tasks including road resurfacing on the Northern Motorway (SH1) will take place between Silverdale and Johnstones Hill tunnel next week. To maximum efficiency, the scope …Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that overnight closures for essential maintenance tasks including road resurfacing on the Northern Motorway (SH1) will take place between Silverdale and Johnstones Hill tunnel next week.

To maximum efficiency, the scope of work will include barrier upgrades and structure inspections.

Motorists can expect overnight closures for five nights between 8:00pm and 5:00am on:

Sunday September 26

Monday September 27

Tuesday September 28

Wednesday September 29

Thursday September 30

Please note this work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled. A detour will be available via Hibiscus Coast Hwy to the Waiwera/Puhoi tunnels junction.

Motorists are reminded to plan ahead and allow more time for their journeys on these nights.

Waka Kotahi thanks road users for their cooperation and understanding while we carry out this work.

