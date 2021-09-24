Overnight Closures On Northern Motorway Including Toll Road
Press Release – New Zealand Transport Agency
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that overnight closures for essential maintenance tasks including road resurfacing on the Northern Motorway (SH1) will take place between Silverdale and Johnstones Hill tunnel next week. To maximum efficiency, the scope …Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that overnight closures for essential maintenance tasks including road resurfacing on the Northern Motorway (SH1) will take place between Silverdale and Johnstones Hill tunnel next week.
To maximum efficiency, the scope of work will include barrier upgrades and structure inspections.
Motorists can expect overnight closures for five nights between 8:00pm and 5:00am on:
- Sunday September 26
- Monday September 27
- Tuesday September 28
- Wednesday September 29
- Thursday September 30
Please note this work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled. A detour will be available via Hibiscus Coast Hwy to the Waiwera/Puhoi tunnels junction.
Motorists are reminded to plan ahead and allow more time for their journeys on these nights.
Waka Kotahi thanks road users for their cooperation and understanding while we carry out this work.
