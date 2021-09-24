COVID-19 & Vaccination Update 24 September

Press Release – Ministry of Health

Cases Number of new community cases Nine Number of new cases identified at the border One historical case Location of new community cases Auckland Location of community cases (total) Auckland (including 4 cases in Upper Hauraki) 1,114 (886 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered) *Number of community cases (total) 1,131 (in current community outbreak) Cases infectious in the community Seven (50%) of yesterday’s *14 cases have exposure events Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious Seven (50%) of yesterday’s *14 cases Cases epidemiologically linked All of today’s nine cases are linked. Three are household contacts and six are contacts of known cases. Cases to be epidemiologically linked N/A Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 1096 (in the current cluster) (14 in the past 14 days not yet epi-linked and not connected to a cluster) Number of sub-clusters 10 epidemiologically linked subclusters. Of these, two are active, six are contained and two are dormant. The three largest subclusters are the Māngere church group: 386; and Birkdale social network cluster: 80; secondary community transmission associated with the Māngere church group 168.

There are fourteen epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Of these, three are active, four are contained, seven are dormant. Cases in hospital 13 (total): North Shore (1); Middlemore (6); Auckland (6) Cases in ICU or HDU Three Confirmed cases (total) 3,788 since pandemic began Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) 154 out of 1,970 since 1 Jan 2021 Contacts Number of active contacts being managed (total): 1,053 Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 93% Percentage with at least one test result 90% Locations of interest Locations of interest (total) 140 (as at 10am 24 September) Tests Number of tests (total) 3,301,910 Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 14,855 Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours) 6,928 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 13,660 Testing centres in Auckland 21 Wastewater Wastewater detections No unexpected detections in the last 24 hours COVID-19 vaccine update Vaccines administered to date (total) 4,917,531; 1st doses: 3,192,380; 2nd doses: 1,725,151 Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 49,115; 1st doses: 20,983; 2nd doses: 28,132 Māori 1st doses: 304,397; 2nd doses: 151,308 Pacific Peoples 1st doses: 196,170; 2nd doses: 105,217 Vaccines administered to Auckland residents to date (total) 1,786,161; 1st doses: 1,160,058 (81%); 2nd doses: 626,103 (44%) NZ COVID-19 tracer Registered users (total) 3,248,447 Poster scans (total) 380,822,134 Manual diary entries (total) 16,920,270 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,573,666

*One of the 15 cases reported yesterday has been reclassified as under investigation, therefore the total number of community cases associated with this outbreak has increased by eight.

Historical case identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 17 September Serbia and Montenegro United Arab Emirates Day 1 / routine Auckland

