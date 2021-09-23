Taxpayers Will Support Bill To Stop Public Funding Of Criminal Gang Enterprises

Press Release – New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is pleased to see Simeon Brown’s members’ bill, Public Finance (Prohibition on Providing Public Funds to Gangs) Amendment Bill drawn from the Parliamentary ballot and is calling on the Government to expedite its passage through the Parliament.

Jordan Williams, a spokesman for the Union said: “Nearly 25,000 taxpayers have added their name to our petition calling on the Government to end all contracts with gangs and gang-run organisations. Only the most die-hard gang huggers would think it is appropriate to treat criminal gangs as social service providers.”

“The Prime Minister was wrong to sign off on $2.75 million of public funds for associates of the Mongrel Mob. But this Bill allows her and her Government to redeem themselves.”

“Let’s stop funding the gangs, and back this Bill.”

The petition to end funding of the gangs can be signed at www.taxpayers.org.nz/gangs

