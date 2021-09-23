Pain Management Therapeutics Market Key Factors – Increasing Incidence Of Chronic Coupled With Increasing Population

Press Release – MarketResearch.biz

MarketResearch.biz delivers in-depth insights in its upcoming report titled “Global Pain Management Therapeutics Market Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027”. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global pain management therapeutics market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global pain management therapeutics market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global pain management therapeutics market report has been segmented on the basis of therapeutics, indication, and region.

Pain is an unpleasant sensation and emotional experience linked to tissue damage. Its purpose is to allow the body to react and prevent further tissue damage. Pain management is the medical specialty which is required for treating all types of pain, including musculoskeletal, spinal and neuropathic pain disorders. With an accurate diagnosis and early intervention, pain management therapeutics help patients avoid spiraling into a state of chronic pain, or at least reduce the severity of pain. Minimally invasive procedures and proper use of medications are implemented to achieve pain management goals among individuals.

Increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as nerve damage, depression, epilepsy, bone or joint pain, and injuries etc., coupled with increasing geriatric population are key factors driving growth of global pain management therapeutics market. Changing lifestyle, early onset of aging, and increasing awareness about of pain management therapeutics is further driving growth of the global pain management therapeutics market to a significant extent.

However, side-effects caused by certain pain management therapeutics is a key factor restraining growth of the global pain management therapeutics market. Additionally, availability of other generic pain management therapeutics, and increasing preference for them by the general population is a major factor expected to hinder growth of the global pain management therapeutics market over the forecast period.

North America dominate the global pain management therapeutics market in terms of revenue share, owing to presence of appropriate healthcare infrastructure and extensive consumption of high-end pain management drugs by the general population in the region. Europe accounts for the second-highest revenue share to the global pain management therapeutics market, owing to increasing use of pain management drugs by the general population followed by Asia Pacific. Emerging economies in the Asia Pacific such as Japan and China are expected to expand at the highest CAGR of X.X% over the forecast period, owing to rise in ageing population and increasing investments by government towards healthcare in the region.

Global Pain Management Therapeutics Market Segmentation:

Global pain management therapeutics market segmentation, by therapeutics:

Anticonvulsants

Antidepressants

Anesthetics

Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS)

Opioids

Antimigraine Agents

Other Non-Narcotic Analgesic

Global pain management therapeutics market segmentation, by indication:

Neuropathic Pain

Fibromyalgia

Chronic Back Pain

Arthritic Pain

Migraine

Post-operative Pain

Cancer Pain

Global pain management therapeutics market segmentation, by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players:

Abbott Laboratories

AstraZeneca

Depomed

Endo Pharmaceuticals

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Merck & Co Inc

Novartis AG

Pfizer

Purdue Pharma L.P.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

