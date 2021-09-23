Baby Diapers Market Major Factor For Growth Is Growing Concern Regarding Health And Hygiene Of Infants

Press Release – WiredRelease

MarketResearch.biz delivers in-depth insights on the global baby diapers market in its upcoming report titled, “Global Baby Diapers Market Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast: 2017 to 2027”. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the target market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global baby diapers market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region.

This report is based on synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information gathered regarding the target market from various sources. Our analysts have analyzed the information and data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts with the primary objective to provide a holistic view of the market. In addition, an in-house study has been made of the global economic conditions and other economic indicators and factors to assess their respective impact on the market historically, as well as the current impact in order to make informed forecasts about the scenarios in future.

Baby diapers are soft cloth or any absorbent material used to absorb solid waste and urine. It is especially designed for keeping babies dry and comfortable. Baby diapers are also convenient to use and requires less time for changing. Availability of various types of baby diapers in the market is increasing preference of consumers towards its usage.

Diapers helps to reduce rashes, irritation, infection keeping infant’s skin healthy. They provide safety, comfort, mobility to babies. Growing concern regarding health and hygiene of infants among individuals is a major factor driving growth of the global baby diapers market. Baby diapers also provide softness, breathability, and absorbency that are beneficial for health of infants. Increasing population in developing countries, coupled with growing retail sector are also factors fueling growth of the global market. Availability of baby diapers in affordable price, rising urbanization, and increasing working women population are factors expected to boost growth of the global baby diapers market in the near future.

However, some types of baby diapers can cause allergies, rashes. Non degradable disposable diapers can have adverse effects on environment by polluting in rivers and land fields. These factors may hamper growth of the target market. Nevertheless, further innovations in baby diapers and introduction of new range of bio-degradable diaper can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

North America accounts for major share in terms of revenue, owing to awareness regarding hygiene of infants and high standards of living. Asia Pacific market is expected to account for second highest share in terms of revenue in the global market, owing to rising disposable income and growing population. Market in Asia Pacific region is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period, especially in emerging economies.

Global Baby Diapers Market Segmentation:

By product type:

Training Nappies

Biodegradable Diapers

Swim Pants

Cloth Diapers

Flat

Fitted

Pre-Fold

All in one

Others (Contour, Hybrids, All-in-twos, etc.)

Disposable Diapers Ultra-Absorbent Regular Super Absorbent Bio-Degradable



By distribution channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Retail stores and Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

By region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players:

The Procter & Gamble Company

Hengan International Group Company Limited

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Unicharm Corporation

Kao Corporation

Drylock Technologies NV

First Quality Enterprises, Inc.

Cotton Babies, Inc.

The Honest Company, Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

