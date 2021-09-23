15 Community Cases Of COVID-19; Two Cases At The Border; More Than 49,000 Vaccines Yesterday
23 September
|Cases
|Number of new community cases
|15 (3 are currently unlinked, 2 are contacts of cases and 10 are household contacts).
|Number of new cases identified at the border
|Two (one historical)
|Location of new cases
|Auckland
|Location of community cases (total)
|Auckland (including 4 cases in Upper Hauraki) 1,106 (844 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered);
|Number of community cases (total)
|1,123 (in current community outbreak)
|Cases infectious in the community
|10 (43%) of yesterday’s cases have exposure events
|Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious
|13 (57%) of yesterday’s cases
|Cases epidemiologically linked
|12 of today’s cases
|Cases to be epidemiologically linked
|3 of today’s cases
|Cases epidemiologically linked (total)
|1,088 (in current cluster) (14 unlinked from past fortnight)
|Number of sub-clusters
|Ten epidemiologically linked subclusters. Of these, two are active, six are contained and two are dormant.
There are 13 epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Of these, four are active, two are contained and seven are dormant
|Cases in hospital
|15 (total): North Shore (1): Auckland (4); Middlemore (10).
|Cases in ICU or HDU
|Three
|Confirmed cases (total)
|3779 since pandemic began
|Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total)
|153 out of 1,961 since 1 Jan 2021
|Contacts
|Number of active contacts being managed (total)
|1,137
|Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements)
|90%
|Percentage with at least one test result
|89%
|Locations of interest
|Locations of interest (total)
|132 (as at 10am 21 September)
|Tests
|Number of tests (total)
|3,287,055
|Total number of laboratory tests processed (last 24 hours)
|19,194
|Tests rolling average (last 7 days)
|13,740
|Swabs taken in Auckland (last 24 hours)
|8370
|Testing centres in Auckland
|22
|Wastewater
|Wastewater detections
|No unexpected detections in ESR’s latest testing
|COVID-19 vaccine update
|Vaccines administered to date (total)
|4,867,818: 1st doses: 3,171,029; 2nd doses: 1,696,789
|Vaccines administered yesterday (total)
|49,667: 1st doses: 24,339; 2nd doses: 25,338
|Māori
|1st doses: 301,435; 2nd doses: 148,527
|Pacific Peoples
|1st doses: 194,609; 2nd doses: 103,649
|NZ COVID-19 tracer
|Registered users (total)
|3,245,226
|Poster scans (total)
|378,191,688
|Manual diary entries (total)
|16,852,091
|Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday
|2,510,433
New cases identified at the border
|Arrival date
|From
|Via
|Positive test day/reason
|Managed isolation/quarantine location
|21 September
|Russia
|United Arab Emirates
|Day 0 / Routine
|Auckland
Historical cases identified at the border
|Arrival date
|From
|Via
|Positive test day/reason
|Managed isolation/quarantine location
|6 September
|Thailand
|Singapore
|Day 12 / routine
|Auckland
