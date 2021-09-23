Business Scoop
15 Community Cases Of COVID-19; Two Cases At The Border; More Than 49,000 Vaccines Yesterday

September 23, 2021PressRelease

Press Release – Ministry of Health

23 September Cases     Number of new community cases  15 (3 are currently unlinked, 2 are contacts of cases and 10 are household contacts).  Number of new cases identified at the border  Two (one historical)  …
23 September

Cases   
Number of new community cases  15 (3 are currently unlinked, 2 are contacts of cases and 10 are household contacts). 
Number of new cases identified at the border  Two (one historical) 
Location of new cases  Auckland 
Location of community cases (total)  Auckland (including 4 cases in Upper Hauraki) 1,106 (844 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered); 
Number of community cases (total)  1,123 (in current community outbreak) 
Cases infectious in the community  10 (43%) of yesterday’s cases have exposure events 
Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious  13 (57%) of yesterday’s cases 
Cases epidemiologically linked  12 of today’s cases 
Cases to be epidemiologically linked  3 of today’s cases 
Cases epidemiologically linked (total)  1,088 (in current cluster) (14 unlinked from past fortnight) 
Number of sub-clusters  Ten epidemiologically linked subclusters. Of these, two are active, six are contained and two are dormant. 
There are 13 epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Of these, four are active, two are contained and seven are dormant 
Cases in hospital  15 (total): North Shore (1): Auckland (4); Middlemore (10). 
Cases in ICU or HDU  Three 
Confirmed cases (total)  3779 since pandemic began 
Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total)  153 out of 1,961 since 1 Jan 2021 
Contacts   
Number of active contacts being managed (total)  1,137 
Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements)  90% 
Percentage with at least one test result  89% 
Locations of interest   
Locations of interest (total)  132 (as at 10am 21 September) 
Tests   
Number of tests (total)  3,287,055 
Total number of laboratory tests processed (last 24 hours)  19,194 
Tests rolling average (last 7 days)  13,740 
Swabs taken in Auckland (last 24 hours)  8370 
Testing centres in Auckland  22 
Wastewater   
Wastewater detections  No unexpected detections in ESR’s latest testing 
COVID-19 vaccine update   
Vaccines administered to date (total)  4,867,818: 1st doses: 3,171,029; 2nd doses: 1,696,789 
Vaccines administered yesterday (total)  49,667: 1st doses: 24,339; 2nd doses: 25,338 
Māori  1st doses: 301,435; 2nd doses: 148,527 
Pacific Peoples  1st doses: 194,609; 2nd doses: 103,649 
NZ COVID-19 tracer   
Registered users (total)  3,245,226 
Poster scans (total)  378,191,688 
Manual diary entries (total)  16,852,091 
Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday  2,510,433

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date  From  Via  Positive test day/reason  Managed isolation/quarantine location 
21 September  Russia  United Arab Emirates  Day 0 / Routine  Auckland

Historical cases identified at the border

Arrival date  From  Via  Positive test day/reason  Managed isolation/quarantine location 
6 September  Thailand  Singapore  Day 12 / routine  Auckland

