15 Community Cases Of COVID-19; Two Cases At The Border; More Than 49,000 Vaccines Yesterday

Cases

Number of new community cases 15 (3 are currently unlinked, 2 are contacts of cases and 10 are household contacts).

Number of new cases identified at the border Two (one historical)

Location of new cases Auckland

Location of community cases (total) Auckland (including 4 cases in Upper Hauraki) 1,106 (844 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered);

Number of community cases (total) 1,123 (in current community outbreak)

Cases infectious in the community 10 (43%) of yesterday’s cases have exposure events

Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious 13 (57%) of yesterday’s cases

Cases epidemiologically linked 12 of today’s cases

Cases to be epidemiologically linked 3 of today’s cases

Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 1,088 (in current cluster) (14 unlinked from past fortnight)

Number of sub-clusters Ten epidemiologically linked subclusters. Of these, two are active, six are contained and two are dormant.

There are 13 epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Of these, four are active, two are contained and seven are dormant

Cases in hospital 15 (total): North Shore (1): Auckland (4); Middlemore (10).

Cases in ICU or HDU Three

Confirmed cases (total) 3779 since pandemic began

Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) 153 out of 1,961 since 1 Jan 2021

Contacts

Number of active contacts being managed (total) 1,137

Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 90%

Percentage with at least one test result 89%

Locations of interest

Locations of interest (total) 132 (as at 10am 21 September)

Tests

Number of tests (total) 3,287,055

Total number of laboratory tests processed (last 24 hours) 19,194

Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 13,740

Swabs taken in Auckland (last 24 hours) 8370

Testing centres in Auckland 22

Wastewater

Wastewater detections No unexpected detections in ESR’s latest testing

COVID-19 vaccine update

Vaccines administered to date (total) 4,867,818: 1st doses: 3,171,029; 2nd doses: 1,696,789

Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 49,667: 1st doses: 24,339; 2nd doses: 25,338

Māori 1st doses: 301,435; 2nd doses: 148,527

Pacific Peoples 1st doses: 194,609; 2nd doses: 103,649

NZ COVID-19 tracer

Registered users (total) 3,245,226

Poster scans (total) 378,191,688

Manual diary entries (total) 16,852,091