Nutanix Cloud Platform To Deliver Strengthened Data Services For Unstructured And Structured Data

Press Release – Nutanix

Sydney, Australia. – .NEXT Conference, Sept. 22, 2021 – Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX ), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced new capabilities in the Nutanix Cloud Platform that make it easier for customers to simplify data management, …

Sydney, Australia. – .NEXT Conference, Sept. 22, 2021 – Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced new capabilities in the Nutanix Cloud Platform that make it easier for customers to simplify data management, and optimise database and big data workload performance for the most critical applications. The Nutanix Cloud Platform will deliver unstructured data tiering from on-premises to cloud, up to a 2x storage performance increase for database workloads and 3x for big data workloads without requiring complex reconfiguration, as well as Nutanix Data Lens, a new unstructured data governance service. In addition, database service Nutanix Era now delivers one-click storage scaling and rich role-based access control for database management across hybrid multicloud environments.

“Customers require a variety of ways to store data – both structured and unstructured – and are looking for ways to simplify management without needing to rely on different vendors to do so,” said Rajiv Mirani, Chief Technology Officer at Nutanix. “The new features in the Nutanix Cloud Platform extend our data centric innovation to high performance applications to deliver a unified platform with comprehensive data services for all workloads and all variety of data.”

Increased Performance for Databases and Big Data Workloads

Customers looking to modernise their IT infrastructure and run large scale databases will be able to easily do so without requiring complex changes in their databases’ storage configuration, resulting in up to a 2x performance increase. Customers will also be able to benefit from lower storage latency by taking advantage of hardware advances such as Intel Optane technology combined with Nutanix’s preferential data placement.

In addition, Nutanix is making it vastly simpler to run data analytics workloads, including Hadoop and SAS Grid workloads. A new replication factor storage mode in the Nutanix platform results in up to 3x faster data processing while reducing costs. Finally, Nutanix Objects, the company’s S3 compatible object storage solution, supports high-performance petabyte-scale storage for building data lakes. Customers working with modern analytics applications, such as Apache Spark, will benefit from dramatically increased query and large batch processing performance with S3 Select and optimised S3A support.

Simplified Storage Scaling and Governance for Databases

Nutanix’s database service, Era, manages the most popular database engines like PostgreSQL, MySQL, Microsoft SQL Server, and Oracle Database across hybrid multicloud environments. With Era, customers can now easily and quickly scale database storage online, turning days or weeks of work into a one-click operation. Additionally, customers can now easily implement their security and compliance policies through support for role-based access control, as well as securely share access to databases and database management operations. Lastly, Era now supports multi-region failover capabilities, delivering increased resilience through a highly available database-as-a-service.

Mobility and Governance for Unstructured Data Across Clouds

Nutanix announced Nutanix Data Lens, a new cloud service designed to empower customers to manage their unstructured data growth and help protect their data against security risks. By providing a global view with insights into unstructured data stored on Nutanix unified storage – whether on-premises or in the public cloud – including access patterns, data age, data types and more, Nutanix Data Lens will simplify data lifecycle management as well as protect against ransomware attacks by detecting and blocking suspicious files and alerting on anomalous activity.

Additionally, Nutanix will help customers manage unstructured data growth, with native support for data tiering to Nutanix Objects, AWS S3, and Azure blob storage, as well as to manage disaster recovery for file shares on Nutanix Files with 1-min Recovery Point Objective (RPO) and self-service restore.

“Enterprises are looking for ways to more efficiently and securely manage the rapid growth of size, velocity, and variety of data, as well as simplify the operations across on-premises and cloud,” said Eric Burgener, Research Vice President, Infrastructure Systems, Platforms and Technologies Group at IDC. “Nutanix is taking important steps to deliver comprehensive data services across both structured and unstructured data on a single platform with a common management interface that stretches across on-premises and cloud.”

New features in Nutanix Era are currently available to customers. Expanded support for database and big data applications in the Nutanix Cloud Platform, and unstructured data management features are currently under development.

###

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making clouds invisible, freeing customers to focus on their business outcomes. Organisations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location for their hybrid multicloud environments. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix.

© 2021 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other brand names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This release may contain links to external websites that are not part of Nutanix.com. Nutanix does not control these sites and disclaims all responsibility for the content or accuracy of any external site. Our decision to link to an external site should not be considered an endorsement of any content on such a site. Certain information contained in this press release may relate to or be based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and our own internal estimates and research. While we believe these third-party studies, publications, surveys and other data are reliable as of the date of this press release, they have not independently verified, and we make no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy, or completeness of any information obtained from third-party sources.

This release may contain express and implied forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are instead based on our current expectations, estimates and beliefs. The accuracy of such statements involves risks and uncertainties and depends upon future events, including those that may be beyond our control, and actual results may differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. Any forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or otherwise revise any of such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url