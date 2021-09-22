Big Step Forward For Cross Valley Link

Press Release – New Zealand National Party

The endorsement of the Cross Valley Connections Programme Business Case by the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Board is fantastic news says Chris Bishop, National List MP based in Hutt South. The Cross Valley Link has been talked about since the …

The endorsement of the Cross Valley Connections Programme Business Case by the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Board is fantastic news says Chris Bishop, National List MP based in Hutt South.

“The Cross Valley Link has been talked about since the 1960s and is a critical project for decongesting the Hutt, improving public transport, taking trucks off the Esplanade, and improving walking and cycling.

“I have campaigned strongly for the Cross Valley Link since 2014 and alongside Melling and Petone to Grenada, it is part of the “top three” transport projects for the Hutt.

“It has been a long time getting to this point but the news that NZTA has endorsed the business case is a big step forward.

“I wrote to the NZTA Board last month in advance of the consideration of the business case which was prepared by the Hutt City Council. In my letter I urged the Board to endorse the business case and work closely with the Council to advance the project.

“The current business case for the Cross Valley Link notes that the conventional BCR for the programme is 3.6. Once wider economic benefits are taken into account, the BCR increases to 5.3. These are outstanding numbers.

“This is a critical project for the Hutt Valley. Our transport network lacks resilience to major natural events and congestion chokes the city from the east of the city to SH2. The Petone Esplanade is increasingly congested at peak times.

“The Esplanade should be the jewel in the crown of the Hutt but its potential is unfulfilled because it is the major thoroughfare from SH2 to Eastbourne, the Eastern Hutt suburbs and Wainuiomata.

“The next step after the Cross Valley Link is to get on with the Petone to Grenada Link Road. The Council’s business case says that stage three of the Cross Valley Link project should coincide with the implementation of major improvements to the Ngauranga triangle state highway system.

“That battle is still to come but today we celebrate a big step forward for Lower Hutt.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url