Be Prepared, Wet And Windy Weather May Impact Travel In Auckland And Northland Overnight

Press Release – NZ Transport Agency

High winds could affect travel on SH1 over the Auckland Harbour Bridge overnight, with MetService forecasting gales, potentially in excess of 100 km/hr.

The windy weather is expected to build from 7pm this evening, with the strongest gusts predicted to arrive in the vicinity of the Harbour Bridge between midnight and 6am, lasting for around 2 hours during that time.

Updates will be provided via the Waka Kotahi Twitter account. Road users should check this or our Journey Planner website before heading out.

The winds may force a change to the lane layout on the bridge, but with safety our priority we will also not hesitate to fully close the bridge if it becomes necessary.

Motorists are urged to keep within their lane when crossing the bridge, drive to the conditions and look out for our electronic message boards which will indicate further lane closures and reduced speeds.

MetService has indicated the winds will vary during the night, so drivers of high sided vehicles and motorcyclists are encouraged to avoid the bridge and use the Western Ring on State Highways 16 and 18.

Traffic volumes continue to be lower while Auckland remains under Alert Level 3 restrictions, but Waka Kotahi would like to remind road users to still plan ahead and allow more time for their journey.

Auckland Transport also advises that the high winds could cause delays or cancellations to public transport tomorrow morning. The best way to keep up to date is to follow the AT Travel Alerts on Twitter @AT_travelalerts for any changes to services.

MetService has also issued a Heavy Rain warning for Northland overnight.

As much as 90mm of rain may fall between 10pm and 7am with localised downpours expected.

Motorists should drive carefully and be on the look-out for surface flooding and slips.

Waka Kotahi will be actively monitoring the situation with maintenance crews out on the network ready to react if gusts and rain reach the predicted levels.

For updates and information about this work, or any other motorway issues please call 0800 44 4449 or email help@asm.nzta.govt.nz

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url