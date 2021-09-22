Business Scoop
Network

Balance Of Payments And International Investment Position: Year Ended 31 March 2021

September 22, 2021PressRelease

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Key facts As at 31 March 2021: Of New Zealands $316.3 billion total investment abroad:   66.7 percent was in the United States of America, Australia, and the United Kingdom 9.3 percent was direct investment 65.5 percent was portfolio investment …

Key facts

As at 31 March 2021:

Of New Zealand’s $316.3 billion total investment abroad:

  • 66.7 percent was in the United States of America, Australia, and the United Kingdom
  • 9.3 percent was direct investment
  • 65.5 percent was portfolio investment
  • 11.7 percent was other investment
  • 13.5 percent was financial derivatives and reserve assets.

Visit our website to read this information release:

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro

No comments yet.

Write a comment: