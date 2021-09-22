Balance Of Payments And International Investment Position: Year Ended 31 March 2021

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Key facts As at 31 March 2021: Of New Zealands $316.3 billion total investment abroad: 66.7 percent was in the United States of America, Australia, and the United Kingdom 9.3 percent was direct investment 65.5 percent was portfolio investment …



Key facts

As at 31 March 2021:

Of New Zealand’s $316.3 billion total investment abroad:

66.7 percent was in the United States of America, Australia, and the United Kingdom

9.3 percent was direct investment

65.5 percent was portfolio investment

11.7 percent was other investment

13.5 percent was financial derivatives and reserve assets.

Visit our website to read this information release:

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url