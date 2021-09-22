Balance Of Payments And International Investment Position: Year Ended 31 March 2021
Press Release – Statistics New Zealand
Key facts As at 31 March 2021: Of New Zealands $316.3 billion total investment abroad: 66.7 percent was in the United States of America, Australia, and the United Kingdom 9.3 percent was direct investment 65.5 percent was portfolio investment …
Key facts
As at 31 March 2021:
Of New Zealand’s $316.3 billion total investment abroad:
- 66.7 percent was in the United States of America, Australia, and the United Kingdom
- 9.3 percent was direct investment
- 65.5 percent was portfolio investment
- 11.7 percent was other investment
- 13.5 percent was financial derivatives and reserve assets.
