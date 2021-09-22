3D Bioprinting Market Growth Driven By Rising Organ Transplantation Procedures Across The Globe

Press Release – WiredRelease

MarketResearch.biz delivers in-depth insights on the global 3D bioprinting market in its upcoming report titled, “Global 3D Bioprinting Market Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast: 2018 to 2027”.

Three dimensional printing of organs and biological tissues by layer-to-layer deposition of living cells in order to create functional organs and tissues is called 3D bioprinting. 3D bio-printers, bio-ink, and bioprocess protocols are used to create organic materials.

Rising organ transplantation procedures across the globe and increasing funding and investments by major manufacturers in 3d bioprinting technology are major factors driving growth of the global 3D bioprinting market. In addition, increasing adoption of 3D bioprinting technology for dental implants, tissue engineering, and drug discovery process is another factor driving growth of the global market. Increasing adoption of 3D bio-printers in food sector and in cosmetic industry is expected to further propel growth of the target market to a significant extent over the forecast period. In addition, use of 3D bioprinting technology could prevent cell rejection in case of organ transplantation, and could also replace humans and animals in lab testing procedures. This advantages of 3D bioprinting technology is expected to further fuel growth of the global market over the forecast

High cost of bioprinting devices and high treatment cost are major factors hampering growth of the global 3D bioprinting market. In addition, lack of skilled professionals and lack of awareness about 3D bioprinting technology in some developing and underdeveloped countries are other factors hampering growth of the global market.

North America market dominates the global 3D bioprinting market in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to rising investments in R&D of bioprinting technology by public and private players, early adoption of these technology owing to a well-developed healthcare system, and high disposable income of individuals in countries in this region. The Europe 3D bioprinting market accounts for second highest position in the global market and is expected to witness considerable growth over the next 10 years. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in terms of revenue and is projected to register a CAGR of XX.X% over the next 10 years. This growth can be attributed to rapid development in healthcare infrastructure and rising adoption of advanced healthcare technology in in countries such as India, China, Japan, etc.

Global 3D bioprinting market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the basis of technology:

Magnetic Levitation

Inkjet Based

Syringe Based

Laser Based

Others

Segmentation on the basis of application:

Medical

Dental

Biosensors

Consumer/Personal Product Testing

Food and Animal Product Bioprinting

Segmentation on the basis of region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players:

Organovo Holdings Inc.

Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.

EnvisionTEC GmbH

Allevi Inc.

Nano3D Biosciences Inc.

3Dynamic Systems Ltd.

Aspect Biosystems Ltd.

Regenovo Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

TeVido BioDevices

Bio3D Technologies

