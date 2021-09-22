23 Community Cases Of COVID-19; One Case At The Border; More Than 53,000 Vaccines Administered Yesterday
22 September Cases Number of new community cases 23 Number of new cases identified at the border One Location of new cases Auckland Location of community cases (total)
22 September
|Cases
|Number of new community cases
|23
|Number of new cases identified at the border
|One
|Location of new cases
|Auckland
|Location of community cases (total)
|Auckland (including 4 cases in Upper Hauraki) 1,091 (818 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered);
|Number of community cases (total)
|1,108 (in current community outbreak)
|Cases infectious in the community
|Seven (50%) of yesterday’s cases have exposure events
|Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious
|Seven (50%) of yesterday’s cases
|Cases epidemiologically linked
|22 of today’s cases
|Cases to be epidemiologically linked
|1 of today’s cases
|Cases epidemiologically linked (total)
|1,080 (in current cluster) (7 unlinked from past fortnight)
|Number of sub-clusters
|Ten epidemiologically linked subclusters. Of these, two are active, seven are contained and one is dormant.
There are eleven epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Of these, three are active, three are contained and five are dormant
|Cases in hospital
|13 (total): Auckland (3); Middlemore (10).
|Cases in ICU or HDU
|Two
|Confirmed cases (total)
|3,763 since pandemic began
|Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total)
|152 out of 1,945 since 1 Jan 2021
|Contacts
|Number of active contacts being managed (total)
|1,282
|Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements)
|93%
|Percentage with at least one test result
|89%
|Locations of interest
|Locations of interest (total)
|126 (as at 10am 21 September)
|Tests
|Number of tests (total)
|3,267,861
|Total number of laboratory tests processed (last 24 hours)
|18,877
|Tests rolling average (last 7 days)
|13,510
|Swabs taken in Auckland (last 24 hours)
|9780
|Testing centres in Auckland
|22
|Wastewater
|Wastewater detections
|No unexpected detections in ESR’s latest testing
|COVID-19 vaccine update
|Vaccines administered to date (total)
|4,817,214 1st doses: 3,146,149; 2nd doses: 1,671,065
|Vaccines administered yesterday (total)
|53,721; 1st doses: 27,534 2nd doses: 26,187
|Mâori
|1st doses: 298,008 2nd doses: 145,965
|Pacific Peoples
|1st doses: 192,841 2nd doses: 102,109
|NZ COVID-19 tracer
|Registered users (total)
|3,240,718
|Poster scans (total)
|375,582,697
|Manual diary entries (total)
|16,778,429
|Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday
|2,319,996
Historical cases identified at the border
|Arrival date
|From
|Via
|Positive test day/reason
|Managed isolation/quarantine location
|20 September
|Canada
|USA
|Day 0 / routine
|Wellington
