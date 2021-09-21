MenuAid Launches, A Local Antidote To Meal Kit Delivery

Press Release – MenuAid

If lockdown taught us anything, it’s that there’s no more universal question than ‘what’s for dinner?’

MenuAid, a meal planning and delivery platform, is today launching to solve the decision paralysis that comes with dinner time.

The platform provides original weekly recipes, automatic shopping lists, and supermarket delivery options to give New Zealanders more flexibility in their meal planning.

“Meal Kits weren’t cutting it for us and choosing new recipes every night was taking too much time,” said Toby Skilton, who has started the platform alongside partner, Elise Hilliam.

“We realised New Zealand needed a platform that was going to give users flexibility to choose, with the convenience of a meal kit.”

MenuAid is based around the successful international meal planning and supply platforms such as E-meals and Whisk, which boast millions of happy customers. Subscriptions start at $4 a week, with both vegetarian and balanced options.

“Each week users get five healthy, original recipes custom written by our chefs. The shopping list is then generated for you to remove things you already have and swap out the things you don’t like. Users can order their groceries online to be delivered or they can shop themselves via their local butcher or farmer’s market — whatever is best for them,” said Elise Hilliam.

MenuAid wants to give customers flexibility on product, but also cost. Assuming someone has nothing at all in their fridge or pantry, MenuAid is still on average $50 cheaper than mealkit providers over the course of a week.

“The beauty of our model is that it gets cheaper over time as your base level of regular use staples increases making your shopping trips even less expensive,” said Skilton.

Unlike meal kit deliveries, which come with large amounts of rubbish and recycling, MenuAid gives users more control over their waste profile.

The platform has a focus on ingredient efficiency to make sure leftover products are always being used in future dishes.

“By principle, we never want to give a user a single-use pre-wrapped stalk of coriander, or a 10 ml tub of miso paste. We want you to get a regular tub, and make meals over the following weeks which will use this in new, exciting ways,” said Toby Skilton.

“Pre-wrapped, single serve food is harming our environment and it will no longer be the only option for those wanting the convenience of meal kit delivery.

MenuAid is designed so Kiwis have more flexibility around their purchasing. Already have olive oil? Then don’t order it. Like the fancy stuff, or happy with the homebrand milk? You choose. Need toothpaste with your order? Add it in.

To support unique and tasty weekly recipes, MenuAid has recruited the expertise of renowned chefs Helen Jackson and Brett McGregor.

https://www.menuaid.co.nz/

