Flavoured And Functional Water Market Growth – Increasing Health Awareness & Benefits To Boost Immune System

MarketResearch.biz delivers in-depth insights on the global flavored and functional water market in its upcoming report titled, “Global Flavored and Functional Water Market Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast: 2017 to 2027”. This report is based on synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information gathered regarding the target market from various sources. Our analysts have analyzed the information and data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts with the primary objective to provide a holistic view of the market. In addition, an in-house study has been made of the global economic conditions and other economic indicators and factors to assess their respective impact on the market historically, as well as the current impact in order to make informed forecasts about the scenarios in future.

Flavored water also known as purified or mineral water are infused with various flavors, fruit extracts, and sweeteners. Functional water contains vitamins, minerals, amino acids, herbal licorice extracts and others which makes it healthier for functional benefits such as aiding in improving immune system, maintain low cholesterol levels, improve digestion, and manage weight, etc.

Increasing consumer health awareness and benefits of consumption of minerals and vitamins to boost immune system is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing consumer demand for bottled and packaged water, owing to factors such as safety and convenient is another factor expected to further fuel growth of the target market. Furthermore, innovative product development and launch of new flavors by manufacturers is another factor expected to propel growth of this market in the near future. For instance, in January 2018, The Just Company launched a line of flavored water, which includes organic apple cinnamon organic lemon, and organic tangerine. In addition, in March 2018, The Coca-Cola Company added new flavors – pear kiwi and pomegranate blueberry in its Dasani flavored water brand. Moreover, increasing preference towards low calorie and unsweetened flavored, and functional water, owing to health concerns such as diabetes and obesity is another factor expected to boost growth of the target market over the forecast period. For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO) in year 2016, 39% women and 39% men were overweight globally.

However, availability of low cost carbonated drinks is a key factor expected to restrain growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, various complaints by many companies against packaging bottles is another factor expected to hamper growth of the target market in the near future.

The global flavored and functional water market report has been segmented on the basis of product, packaging, distribution channel, and region.

Segmentation by product:

Flavored Water

Functional Water

Segmentation by packaging:

PET Bottles

Glass Bottled Cans

Pouches

Segmentation by distribution channel:

Hyper Market

Grocery and provisional stores

Drug stores

Vending machines

Segmentation by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players:

Nestle S.A.

Danone SA

Kraft Heinz Company

The Coca-Cola Company

PepsiCo, Inc.

Saratoga Spring Water Company

Hint Inc.

Sunny Delight Beverages Co.

Herbal Water, Inc.

Talking Rain Beverage Company, Inc.

The market in North America is expected to dominate the target market in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to growing health awareness among individual in various countries in this region. For instance, according to centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 49.3% of population in the US consumed minimum one sugar sweetened beverage in a day including flavored water, juices, and others in the years between 2011 and 2014. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing awareness regarding the benefits of consumption of functional water such as it improves immunity system. In addition, increasing innovative product launch by manufacturers in various countries in this region. For instance, in July 2017, NourishCo Beverages Ltd. launched new product – Himalayan Orchard Pure flavored water and in October 2017, PepsiCo Inc. launched – Aquafina Vitamin Splash in India.

