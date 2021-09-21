Clean Vehicles Bill Passes First Checkpoint

Press Release – New Zealand Government

The Land Transport (Clean Vehicles) Amendment Bill will help New Zealand drive down transport emissions by cleaning up the light vehicle fleet, Transport Minister Michael Wood says.

The Bill passed its first reading today and will establish the legislative framework for key parts of the Government’s Clean Car Package, including the Clean Car Import Standard and Clean Car Discount.

“The Clean Vehicles Bill passing its first reading means we’re another step closer to meeting our climate goals and fulfilling our manifesto commitment to implement the Clean Car Import Standard,” Michael Wood said.

“Countries and car manufacturers around the world are shifting to cleaner cars, so we have to move quickly to stop us becoming a dumping ground for the world’s dirtiest vehicles.

“The Bill will help prevent millions of tonnes of emissions from our light vehicle fleet, give Kiwis access to more cars that are cheaper to run, and make it cheaper for families to buy electric and low emission cars. It also helps bring us into line with most other countries in the OECD who already have import emission standards.

“Due to the disruption caused by the current Delta outbreak, the expanded Clean Car Discount rebates and fees will begin from April 1 2022. This will help give the industry more time to gear up and the current rebates on electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles will continue until March 31 2022.

“The funding allocated in Budget 2021 will be more than enough to continue to cover the Discount until the full regime comes into force. Clean Car Import Standard reporting will also begin later in 2022 and the full scheme will still come into force 1 January 2023,” Michael Wood said.

Minister of Climate Change James Shaw said this legislation will help us move more meaningfully towards cleaning up our light vehicle fleet, which is a crucial part of our plan to decarbonise the transport system, more of which will be outlined in the Emissions Reduction Plan.

“It is a key step on the path to a low carbon Aotearoa in which people have clean, affordable and climate-friendly ways of getting around,” James Shaw said.

Select Committee will report back early February 2022 and then the remaining stages of the Bill will be gone through that month.

