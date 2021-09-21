American Express wins best credit card rewards provider

Press Release – Canstar

Kiwis are adjusting their spending habits as they try to maximise credit card rewards in a COVID-ravaged world.

And now, Canstar can announce New Zealand’s favourite provider of such rewards: American Express.

For the third year running, American Express has taken the title of Kiwis’ favourite credit card rewards provider.

This year’s win was emphatic, with American Express sweeping 5 stars across all drivers of satisfaction, including customer service, value for money, and rewards.

Jose George, Canstar New Zealand General Manager, said the sweep of 5 stars was impressive, as is American Express’s winning streak.

“American Express is clearly delivering for its customers, across both rewards and value. At a time of flux for credit cards, they have once again shown they are leaders in this field. Congratulations to the team.”

While a lot of Kiwis still use their rewards to travel NZ, a third of Kiwis say they now prefer cashback rewards cards or rewards programs that can be used for purchases at stores or to pay for purchases.

More than half say they use their credit cards for day-to-day expenditure to build up benefits for their overall financial health.

Indeed, Reserve Bank data has shown notable confidence in the economy over recent months, with credit card spending reaching record highs in May, before starting to cool off. The ongoing effect of the latest lockdown is not yet evident in the data.

Mr George said the figures reflected confidence in the economy, but warned Kiwis should have a buffer for headwinds. The onset of the Delta variant, along with rising inflation and an expectation of higher interest rates meant caution was needed.

“Credit cards are a very useful financial tool, particularly when they provide rewards,” he said. “But we are facing a period of extreme volatility, and it is important to have a plan for repayments and management of the debt.”

