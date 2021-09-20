Two new directors appointed to WNZL Board

Press Release – Westpac New Zealand

The Board of Westpac New Zealand Limited has announced the appointment of two new directors.

Sam Knowles joins the Board as an independent non-executive director from today.

“Few people in Australasia know the banking industry as well as Sam,” said incoming Board Chair Pip Greenwood.

“He was notably the chief executive at KiwiBank for the first nine years of its operation, but has also held senior roles at National Australia Bank and Bank of New Zealand.

“Sam has significant experience in governance, and currently holds directorships at Synlait Milk and a number of other companies.

“Banking is a highly complex and evolving field and it will be very useful to have Sam’s deep understanding of the industry available to the Board.”

Rob Hamilton also joins the Board as an independent non-executive director from today.

“Rob has extensive experience in financial services, finance and audit,” said Ms Greenwood.

“He recently stepped down as the Chief Financial Officer at SkyCity Entertainment Group after seven years, having spent much of his early career at First NZ Capital (now Jarden), where he moved through the ranks to head up the investment banking team.

“Rob is also a director at Tourism Holdings and Oceania Healthcare and is the deputy chair of the Board of Trustees at Auckland Grammar School.”

Ms Greenwood said Mr Hamilton and Mr Knowles would bring valuable specialist knowledge and skills to the Board.

“Directors of their calibre are highly sought after, and we look forward to harnessing their expertise.”

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has provided non-objection to both appointments.

Current Board Chair Jan Dawson announced in July that she would retire on 1 October 2021, and be replaced by Ms Greenwood.

The changes announced today follow the recent retirement of Malcolm Bailey, and the appointments of David Havercroft, Christine Parker and Michael Rowland as new directors.

“With Jan and Malcolm reaching the end of their tenures, we’ve lost some highly respected voices at the table,” said Ms Greenwood.

“However, I’m thrilled we’ve managed to secure the services of these new directors, who bring with them a wide range of skills and expertise. The Board looks forward to drawing on their fresh perspectives.”

