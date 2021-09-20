Press Release – Roborock

Roborock S7 launches in New Zealand: a new era of intelligent vacuuming and mopping

Roborock, developers of ultra-intelligent home robotics engineered to simplify life, has today launched its newest intelligent robot vacuum cleaner in New Zealand, the Roborock S7.

The Roborock S7 is the award-winning hybrid robot vacuum and mop featuring a fast sonic mop that tackles dried-on stains, with an intelligent mop feature that lifts the mop when carpets are detected. Combined with an all-rubber main brush and Roborock’s powerful HyperForce™ suction, the Roborock S7 delivers a deeper clean with more convenience.

Compatible with Roborock auto-empty dock, the Roborock S7 automatically empties the robot dustbin when required and can hold up to eight weeks of dust.[1] To make emptying as undisruptive as possible, emptying can be controlled from anywhere in the app, with intelligent dust collection algorithms adjusting the emptying mode based on use. What’s more is that the multi-stage filtration system captures up to 99.99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns[2] – keeping the air in your home fresh and clean.

Joan Hu, Roborock’s Director of Sales for Asia Pacific says “The Roborock S7 that we’re launching in New Zealand is all encompassing of total convenience – designed to work so effectively, it will empower Kiwis to spend more time on the things they love and less time on chores.”

The Roborock S7 won the prestigious Red Dot Design Award this year, which is a testament to its outstanding functionality and design quality.

The Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop is now available exclusively at all PB Tech stores nationwide in white for $1,099.00 RRP.

For more information and full product specs on the Roborock S7, please visit: https://us.roborock.com/pages/roborock-s7

Key highlights:

Effective mopping with sonic technology

Roborock’s sonic mopping technology[3] scrubs the floor at a rate of up to 3,000 times per minute.[4] Together with a consistent mopping pressure of 600g[5], the S7 takes care of dried-on stains with ease.

Auto-lifting convenience

Powered by an on-board ultrasonic sensor, Roborock S7 knows when it is on a carpet and automatically lifts[6] its mop to avoid wetting carpeted surfaces. This allows you to mop hard floors and vacuum carpets in one single cleaning session4, without interruption. Carpets are automatically marked in cleaning maps on the Roborock app, allowing you to select to either lift, avoid, or even wet mop them.

Auto-empty dock support

Compatible with Roborock auto-empty dock, the Roborock S7 automatically empties the robot dustbin when required and is able to hold up to eight weeks of dust.[7] Emptying can also be controlled from anywhere in-app, while intelligent dust collection algorithms adjust emptying based on use, making emptying as undisruptive as possible. What’s more is that the multi-stage filtration system captures up to 99.99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns,[8] keeping the air in your home fresh and clean.

Upgraded floating brush: stays closer to the ground to clean better

To agitate dirt, the Roborock S7 has been upgraded to allow multiple planes of movement, with the new floating main brush tracking the ground tightly, even on uneven surfaces, to deliver a better clean.

All-new all-rubber brush: long-lasting dirt busting

The old, bristled design from previous models has replaced with a finned all-rubber one in the new Roborock S7. It’s more durable, its spiralling blades agitate better, and it avoids tangled hair.

Hard driving suction

Equipped with Roborock’s HyperForce™ suction system, the Roborock S7 uses 2500 Pa[9] of suction to capture fine dust on hard floors, hair from carpet, and everything in between.

Clean on and on and on

A 470 ml dustbin has the capacity to store weeks’ worth of dust. A 300 ml water tank can deep clean up to 200 sqm (2150 sqft)[10]in one session. Powering everything is a 5200mAh Li-ion battery that surges on for up to 3-hours[11] on a single charge.

470ml dustbin

5200mAh power

300ml water tank

Total control at your fingertips with the Roborock S7 app

Precision mapping

Pinpoint accurate LiDAR navigation creates detailed maps of your home and identifies your rooms across up to four levels.

Route tracking

In-App monitoring allows you to see exact mopping and vacuuming routes and where has been mopped, and where has been vacuumed.

Carpet display

Once identified, carpets are automatically marked on each of your maps for easier clean management.

Set clean intensity

Use the app to adjust suction power, vibration strength and cleaning sequencing. Suction strength. Vibration strength. Water Flow. Even a special “deep mopping” mode for ultra-intense mopping.

Restricted areas

Set ‘no-go zones’ and invisible walls to limit access to problem areas or protect fragile furniture. No add-ons required.

Advanced scheduling

Automate cleaning to fit your life. Clean specific rooms, at particular times, several times a day, your whole house once a week, and everything in between.

Voice control

Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Siri Shortcuts support let you command your Roborock S7 with the power of your voice.

ENDS

About Roborock:

Founded in July 2014, Beijing Roborock Technology Co., Ltd. (Roborock) specialises in the research, development, and production of products that make people’s lives more comfortable. Roborock design their range of robot vacuums and cordless stick vacuum to work effectively so that people are empowered to spend more time on the things they love and less time on chores.

Roborock is headquartered in Beijing, with R&D and branch offices in Shanghai and Shenzhen where engineers, designers, scientists, and manufacturing experts collaborate closely throughout development and testing. The international office in Hong Kong is home to a global team united by a mission to put advanced technology into the home to make life easier with the aim to create what they believe to be the smartest, and most capable products on the market. Roborock continue to showcase the success of their global expansion – as of 2020, more than 8 million product units from Roborock have been sold in more than 40 countries.

[1] Based on internal testing. Actual emptying interval will depend on use habits and environmental factors

[2] Tested by TÜV Rheinland according to IEC 62885-2:2016 standards.

[3] Based on internal testing carried out by the manufacturer. Sonic Mopping relates to the integrated mop module which can be driven to produce a high-speed reciprocating vibration of up to 3000 times/min. i.e. up to a frequency of 50Hz which is within a “sonic” range (20 to 20.000Hz).

[4] Based on internal testing carried out by the manufacturer.

[5] Based on internal testing carried out by the manufacturer.

[6] Based on internal testing carried out by the manufacturer. Automatic mop lifting is only suitable for low-pile carpets no higher than 4mm.

[7] Based on internal testing. Actual emptying interval will depend on use habits and environmental factors

[8] Tested by TÜV Rheinland according to IEC 62885-2:2016 standards.

[9] Based on internal testing carried out by the manufacturer according to IEC 62885-2:2016 / 5.8 standards.

[10] Based on internal testing carried out on hard floors with a full water tank, full battery, and low water flow. Actual results may vary, depending on the room characteristics. Range is an estimate based on the assumption that 20% of the area is covered by furniture and will not need to be mopped.

[11] Based on internal testing carried out by the manufacturer in Quiet mode on hard floors with a full battery and with no mop system attached. Actual results may vary according to the home environment.

