Agricultural Robots Market 2021 Booming Across The Globe By Share, Key Segments – Product, Distribution Channel & Region

MarketResearch.biz delivers in-depth insights on the global agricultural robots market in its upcoming report titled, “Global Agricultural Robots Market Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast: 2018 to 2027”.

This report is based on synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information gathered regarding the target market from various sources. Our analysts have analyzed the information and data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts with the primary objective to provide a holistic view of the market. In addition, an in-house study has been made of the global economic conditions and other economic indicators and factors to assess their respective impact on the market historically, as well as the current impact in order to make informed forecasts about the scenarios in future.

An agricultural robot is an equipment used in farming to improve productivity and reduce reliance on manual labor. These robots help automate tasks carried out by the farmers such as harvesting, weed control, seeding, sorting, and packing, thus allowing farmers to focus more on enhancing overall production yield.

On the basis of product, the milking robots segment is expected to hold major revenue share in the global agricultural robots market. Milking robots or automatic milking system are used to extract milk from animal. This system helps to increase yield and reduce the workforce cost. Growing demand for dairy products is expected to fuel segment growth.

On the basis of the application, harvesting management segment is estimated to hold major revenue share in the global agricultural robots market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Agricultural robots help the farmers in understanding the field variability and help them in maximizing their crop yields. Growing labor cost is motivating farmers to adopt automated harvesting system. Rising adoption of automated harvesting equipment by farmers is expected to boost segment growth over the forecast period.

North America market is estimated to hold major revenue share in the global agricultural robots market, in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. High adoption of new technologies by the farmers in the region is expected to drive North America agricultural robots market. North America accounts for the largest revenue share contribution of the target market, followed by markets in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa respectively. Moreover, Federal Aviation Administration’s regulatory policies that encourage the use of drones in the agricultural process is expected to fuel North America agricultural robots market growth over the forecast period.

Market segmentation and key players operating in the global agricultural robots market:

By product:

Milking robots

Unmanned aerial vehicles

Driverless tractors

Automated harvesting systems

By distribution channel:

Field mapping

Harvesting management

Dairy management

Animal management

By region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Agricultural Robots Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global incident and emergency management market include profiles of some of major companies such as DeLaval Inc., Autonomous Solutions, Inc., Agco Corporation, GEA Group, Harvest Automation, Inc., Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc., Blue River Technology, AGROBOT-Soluciones Robóticas Agrícolas SL, Harvest Automation, Lely Holding S.À.R.L

